56-year-old-man allegedly defiles 16-year-old daughter in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A 56-year-old man in Ezi – Idume, Amangbala, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Peter Idam has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Idam, a furniture designer and father of four, was allegedly caught by his neighbour in his shop along Eke Market Road opposite Enugu North Motor Park in the area having carnal knowledge of the daughter who is a student of Holy Child Secondary School, Ugwuegu in the area

It was alleged that Idam has been having sex with the girl since September last year.

It was said that on girl’s birthday in 2020, the man took her away from the house to joint, got her drunk, had carnal knowledge of her and dumped her in his shop and returned home.

He was said to have asked his wife who was preparing food for her birthday celebration to go and carry her drunk daughter in his shop.

The birthday celebration, however, could not hold as a result of the girl’s intoxication, sources said.

Recently, Idam’s neighbour caught him pants down, ran to the elders of the community and reported the act to them and Idam was arrested and paraded around the community playground by youths of the community in what the people described as punishment for committing sacrilege.

