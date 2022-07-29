News

560 Abuja residents get N11m cash transfer

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

At least 560 vulnerable residents of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) benefited from the N11.2 million cash transfer grant from the Federal Government. The cash transfer disbursed to the beneficiaries, who got N20, 000 each, yesterday was said to be part of the efforts of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development towards implementing the Muhammadu Buhari government’s policy of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.

FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu said the President was intentional in addressing poverty in the country through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP). Aliyu said: “The role of government is to provide direction, to lead the way and to spur collective citizen action to build the nation. “As we commence the distribution of this grant therefore, it is a statement that the government is ready to do all that is necessary to join the comity of nations to fight the global economic downturn and to put in place the needed shock absolvers to withstand any future eventualities.

“We are thus conscious that with this noble step, we are fulfilling the expectations of Mr. President and his honest desire and commitment to support the downtrodden and help ease their socioeconomic difficulties occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic and on-going global economic turbulence.”

 

