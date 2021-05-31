56,000 IDPs appeal to Bauchi gov for employment opportunities

No fewer than 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different parts of the northeastern states, who are currently residing in Bauchi State, have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, for employment opportunities to support their children in the state.

The Chairman of the IDPs in the state, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu, spoke at the weekend when he led 20 local government chairmen of IDPs to address a press conference in Bauchi. Shehu said despite many interventions and support by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as well as support from the wife of the governor, they still needed assistance in the area of employment with the government.

“We have been in the state since 2012, some came in 2013 and 2014, when our camps were all closed, living many of us in rented houses, but due to lack of employment, we cannot afford to get money to settle our rent.

“We have nowhere to go, we want the governor to include our children in government empowerment programmes and employment schemes of the administration in order to ameliorate our suffering.

