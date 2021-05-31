News

56,000 IDPs appeal to Bauchi gov for employment opportunities

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI. Comment(0)

No fewer than 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different parts of the northeastern states, who are currently residing in Bauchi State, have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, for employment opportunities to support their children in the state.

 

The Chairman of the IDPs in the state, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu, spoke at the weekend when he led 20 local government chairmen of IDPs to address a press conference in Bauchi. Shehu said despite many interventions and support by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as well as support from the wife of the governor, they still needed assistance in the area of employment with the government.

 

“We have been in the state since 2012, some came in 2013 and 2014, when our camps were all closed, living many of us in rented houses, but due to lack of employment, we cannot afford to get money to settle our rent.

 

“We have nowhere to go, we want the governor to include our children in government empowerment programmes and employment schemes of the administration in order to ameliorate our suffering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GOVS DISAGREE ON PROCURING VACCINES DIRECTLY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the second wave of COVID-19 r a v a g i n g Nigeria and the Federal Government’s seeming inability to quickly procure vaccines for Nigerians, some state governors are exploring the option of buying vaccines directly from manufacturers for their people. Such governors are already considering the idea of opening discussions with manufacturers […]
News

Osinbajo decorates new Ag. IGP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently decorating Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police, IGP. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police. The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents […]
News

S’west ministers demand probe of military over Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ministers from the South-west who were directed to relocate to their home states to douse the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests have presented their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). In the report presented earlier on Wednesday, they demanded a thorough investigation into the Lekki toll plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica