56,924 apply for Kwara SUBEB/TESCOM teaching jobs

About 56, 924 persons have submitted applications for the ongoing Kwara State government’s recruitment process for teachers. According to a statement from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, a total of 22,953 applied for the Teaching Service Commission vacancies, while 33,971 put in for the State Universal Basic Education jobs, adding that government plans to recruit a total of 4,701 teachers for the two categories. “Of the 56,924 total applicants, 35,709 have/are been/ being invited for the examination after a thorough online verification.

“This examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT). The remaining 21,215 applicants were not shortlisted for examination either for incomplete applications, incomplete results (not having credit passes in five subjects, including English and Mathematics), or they applied for subject areas not advertised. All applicants are advised to visit the portals to know their status. “The examination for applicants has been scheduled for between Monday February 22 and Thursday February 25.

