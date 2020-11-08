57 hearty cheers for Emmanuel Awode

Dr. Aderemi Emmanuel Awode, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints recently added another year as he clocked 57.

As much as he consciously tries to be a private man, given his nature and couple with the coronavirus pandemic that took hold of the social and economic life of the country, his associates, friends, members of family and church were not taken aback as they went all out to celebrate this ‘Paints Czar’.

To celebrate the his 57th birthday anniversary and of course not without ensuring the physical distancing measure, some of his admirers, loved ones and benefactors were at the Awode’s office complex to felicitate and show gratitude to Almighty God on behalf of the birthday boy.

They also rejoiced with the entire Chemstar Group family as the company turned 25 in May, but which could not also be celebrated due to the pandemic.

Awode, a Senior Special Apostle of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in recognition of his immense contribution to the Paints manufacturing industry, economy and education development, as well as Christianity and humanity through his numerous philanthropic drives, under the Remi Awode Foundation (RAF), was decorated with honorary doctorate award by the Joseph Ayo Babalola University in January, 2020.

