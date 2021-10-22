57 rescued Chibok girls begin degree programmes at AUN

At least fiftyseven rescued Chibok girls have been admitted to different courses by American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola. The young women took part in the school’s matriculation yesterday. They had been enrolled in the AUN New Foundation School (NFS) programme ahead of their admission.

The girls are enjoying scholarships courtesy of the Federal Government under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. AUN President, Prof. Margee Ensign, urged them to find solutions to the problems facing our world today without fear or doubt. Ensign said: “Whether it is climate change, challenges to our very health, threats of violence, injustice, desertification, inequality, poverty, pollution, tyranny, all our problems are man-made and so are the solutions.”

She told the freshers from 27 states and other countries to proffer solutions to the problems from the knowledge they would acquire in the university. Ensign assured the new students and their parents that the AUN was equipped to play the traditional roles of the university teaching, learning and research. She said: “AUN is Africa’s first Development University; that is our core identity, our central mission, as our primary role is to develop solutions to local, regional, national and global problems.”

