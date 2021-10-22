News

57 rescued Chibok girls begin degree programmes at AUN

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

At least fiftyseven rescued Chibok girls have been admitted to different courses by American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola. The young women took part in the school’s matriculation yesterday. They had been enrolled in the AUN New Foundation School (NFS) programme ahead of their admission.

The girls are enjoying scholarships courtesy of the Federal Government under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. AUN President, Prof. Margee Ensign, urged them to find solutions to the problems facing our world today without fear or doubt. Ensign said: “Whether it is climate change, challenges to our very health, threats of violence, injustice, desertification, inequality, poverty, pollution, tyranny, all our problems are man-made and so are the solutions.”

She told the freshers from 27 states and other countries to proffer solutions to the problems from the knowledge they would acquire in the university. Ensign assured the new students and their parents that the AUN was equipped to play the traditional roles of the university teaching, learning and research. She said: “AUN is Africa’s first Development University; that is our core identity, our central mission, as our primary role is to develop solutions to local, regional, national and global problems.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kangiwa: NIHOTOUR set to offer digital technology training

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has set in motion necessary machinery to offer training in digital technology to the different operators and professionals in the tourism sector. This development was made known by the Director General of the nation’s apex travel tourism and hospitality training institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kanigwa while interacting […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Reps support total reforms in aviation industry

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the House will continue to support reforms in the aviation industry, a key contributor to the growth of the country’s economy, through legislation.   The speaker, who gave the position of the House at the opening of a threeday public hearing on six […]
News

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him Abia North Stakeholders Assembly, (ANSA) has called on Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji to disregard the alleged verbal attack on him and his criticism by Chief B. B Apugo and face his work as a representative of his people.   According to the group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica