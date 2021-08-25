57-year-old rape suspect dies in court

A 57 year old rape suspect, Sani Mohammed was reported to have died on Tuesday at the premises of the Chief Magistrate Court 2 in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Sani Mohammed who hailed from Wauru Jabbe in Yola South Local Government Area of the state, was a butcher and had been in Yola Prison for exactly one year for allegedly raping a minor.

It was gathered that the deceased had been very sick for about three (3) weeks before he was brought to court on Tuesday. He was earlier dragged before Magistrate Japhet Ibrahim Basani, by the Commissioner of Police on August 24, 2020, and had been on holding charge before his demise on August24, 2021.

The accused person died at the premises of the court while the court was being presided over by Magistrate Basani, where his attention was drawn to the condition of the deceased, but before he could go out to see and give necessary orders, he only found the remains of the suspect on the ground.

It was as a result of that that Magistrate Basani, wrote to the Controller Nigeria Correctional Centre Yola, where he intimated him about the incident for necessary action regarding the burial of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...