58 FUT, Minna graduates bag first class

No fewer than fiftyeight out of the 3,892 Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) students for its forthcoming convocation bagged first class, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala. Bala said at a press briefing on Wednesday in Minna to mark the school’s 38th Founders’ Day and 30th Convocation 948 of the graduands bagged second class upper, 2,047-second class lower, 801 third class and 38 pass degrees.

He added a total of 5,049 students would be awarded degrees and diplomas, with 3,892 receiving first degrees and 836 awarded master’s degrees, while 121 would be going home with doctorates. 200 will be awarded post-graduate diplomas. The VC said ex-Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu; President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina; and Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),Melee Kolo Kyari, would be conferred with honorary doctorates.

