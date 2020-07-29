News

58 Plateau doctors, nurses, pharmacists, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

No fewer than 58 health workers, including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, three pharmacists, four laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners, among other frontline workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary of COVID-19 Task Force,

 

Prof. Danladi Atu, said a total of 58 health workers had so far been affected by the pandemic in the state during a press briefing at the Government House, Rayfield. He said: “Ten doctors, fifteen nurses, three CHEWs, two J/CHEWs, three pharmacist technicians, four lab technicians, one record clerk, one watchman and fourteen cleaners all got infected with the virus.”

 

He said the state was experiencing community transmission of the virus and had placed a sample target of 87,000; adding that the state had been testing 485 persons per day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Five substitutes rules extends till next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teams will be able to make five substitutions in a match until the end of the 2020-21 season after FIFS chose to extend the use of the rule. World football’s governing body says it is now up to individual leagues and competitions to decide if they wish to continue allowing five substitutions. The rule can […]
News

Buhari signs revised 2020 budget today- Finance Minister

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, met with the leadership of the National Assembly on plans to submit the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) later this month. While briefing principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives led by the Senate President, Ahmad […]
News Top Stories

Saraki regains possession of forfeited houses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has regained possession of his two houses in Ilorin which were earlier temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government by an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos. The two houses were returned to Saraki yesterday by Justice Rilwan Aikawa following the dismissal of a motion by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: