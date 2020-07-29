58 Plateau doctors, nurses, pharmacists, others test positive for COVID-19

No fewer than 58 health workers, including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, three pharmacists, four laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners, among other frontline workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary of COVID-19 Task Force,

Prof. Danladi Atu, said a total of 58 health workers had so far been affected by the pandemic in the state during a press briefing at the Government House, Rayfield. He said: “Ten doctors, fifteen nurses, three CHEWs, two J/CHEWs, three pharmacist technicians, four lab technicians, one record clerk, one watchman and fourteen cleaners all got infected with the virus.”

He said the state was experiencing community transmission of the virus and had placed a sample target of 87,000; adding that the state had been testing 485 persons per day.

