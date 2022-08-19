580 PDP officers defect to YPP in Akwa Ibom

At least 580 chapter and ward officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) following the defection of Senator Bassey Albert to the YPP. Albert, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream, and leader of the Akwa Ibom caucus in the National Assembly emerged governorship candidate of the YPP in a reconducted primary after his defection from the PDP in July. Usenobong Akpabio, chairman of defection and inter-party committee of YPP in the state, said the number of officers who defect from PDP to YPP is increasing on a daily basis. Akpabio, who is the Akwa Ibom North East senatorial candidate of the YPP, also coordinates the committee saddled with the responsibility of receiving and documenting persons defecting from other political parties to the YPP. He said his committee has received 580 chapter and ward officers who have defected from the PDP as of July ending. “As at the day Obong Bassey Albert declared publicly for governorship in YPP, we wanted to showcase them, but there was no opportunity to do it. As of that day (31st July), I had counted 580 officers.
