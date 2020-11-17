Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission has commenced preparations for the 2020 pilgrimage to Israel. REGINA OTOKPA reports

The holy pilgrimage to Israel is a spiritual exercise many Christians in Nigeria look forward to at least once in a life time. It provides them an opportunity to experience God in a different dimension especially, taking a walk in places were Jesus walked while on earth. Pilgrims also have the privilege of seeing first hand, some of the sacred places found in the scriptures that hold significant spiritual meanings.

Every visit to the Holy Land is not just a regular trip; it promises an unforgettable experience with an overwhelming emotion, excitement and adventure each pilgrim feels in his/her own way. Many Nigerians excitedly add the title Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP) to their names after a tour of the Holy land. They return with sacred items which they share to family, close friends and associates.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic said to have originated from Wuhan in China sometime in December 2019, threw many countries of the world including Nigeria, into a state of coma. By 2020, the pandemic had disrupted economic and social activities including movements locally, regionally and internationally for about six months.

As a result, the first pilgrimage scheduled to hold in Easter 2020, was automatically cancelled, as countries were concerned with shutting down all borders to prevent further risks or exposures to the virus.

However, following a flattening of the COVID-19 infection curve and resumption of international flights, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has begun preparations for the December General Pilgrimage to Israel. Conscious of the “new normal” occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, several measures are carefully being analysed and put in place to prevent exposure or transmission of the virus during the spiritual exercise to Israel, Greece and Rome.

As usual, a medical Committee comprising professional doctors, nurses, pharmacists, has been set up to handle all medical affairs related to the pilgrimage. The committee has an additional mandate to ensure strict adherence to COVID- 19 protocols and to screen out and recommend the disqualification of intending pilgrims found to be medically unfit.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr. David Atuwo while pledging his team’s commitment to solving any issue that may arise said COVID-19 has brought a new set of medical challenges globally.

“We are going to abide strictly by the protocols set by the Federal Government through the PTF, to ensure the safety of our pilgrims and indeed Nigerians that will follow us on the pilgrimage.”

With eight international airports designated to airlift intending pilgrims, the NCPC has begun the lineup of meetings with airport officials to ensure a seamless 2020 General Pilgrimage exercise, bearing in mind, the peculiar nature of the flight and new challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Recently at the inspection of facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos Airport, Executive Secretary NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, solicited support and collaboration with the airport officials to allow staff of the Commission access into the airport to guide the pilgrims, majority of whom might be travelling out of the country for the first time. Pam noted the need to have full information on restrictions. laid down rules,protocols and guidelines to guide the Commission’s operations at the airport and most importantly, to avert COVID-19 infection amongst the pilgrims.

Pam commended the authorities of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for always being the foremost airport in the country. Represented by the Director of Operations, NCPC, Rev. Amos Yohanna, he appreciated the Airport officials for the cooperation and synergy the Commission had enjoyed over the years, due to the cordial working relationship existing between both agencies.

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, plays a very critical role in Christian pilgrimage operations as Pilgrims from the South West including Kwara and Edo were usually airlifted to Israel from the Lagos Airport. “Because of COVID-19 pandemic, so many restrictions and protocols have been introduced globally to check the rate of infection which is for the good of the people.

One of the reasons for the meeting is to know the restrictions so as to guide the Pilgrims and to facilitate this year’s operations.

“The Commission has been monitoring closely, up dates with the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19, as well as reports from the Israeli authorities in order to keep abreast with the COVID 19 situation in Nigeria and Israel,” Pam said. Regional General Manager (South West) Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Airport Manager, Murtala Mohammed Airport, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba, affirmed the good working relationship between the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the NCPC over the years. “We are one family, Lagos Airport is here to serve the nation, Nigerians and any other public. It is in our duty to have a seamless operation which is in tandem with the core values of FAAN; Safety, Security and Comfort.”

Shin-Aba equally solicited for the continued cooperation and collaboration between NCPC and FAAN, and stressed the need for the intending Pilgrims to be properly sensitised by the Commission on COVID-19 protocols before getting into the premises of the airport.

Pam said he was driven by deep passion to make an indelible mark in his assignment and has begun the training of NCPC staff essentially to equip them with necessary skills to effectively run this year’s General Pilgrimage operations successfully and seamlessly.

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that the last staff training was conducted seven years ago, 2013 however, Rev. Pam upon his resumption in office on 7th July, 2020, promised to improve the welfare of Staff which the training programme sets to achieve, as it serves as a morale booster for the Staff. Split into batches, it is all inclusive; cutting across all cadres and levels of staff.

As the D-day to the first pilgrimage of the year draws nearer, many more activities aimed at ensuring a COVID-19 free visit to the Holy land and back is expected to surface. The pandemic is real; all intending pilgrims must ensure strict adherence to all protocols to protect themselves, family, colleagues, fellow pilgrims and friends from being infected with the deadly virus.

