592 athletes for Osom Games

A record number of 592 athletes drawn from 9 Military and paramilitary agencies will take part in 15 sports at the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games which gets underway in Abuja on Wednesday January 20th to 24th.

According to a statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare “ Fifteen Military and Paramilitary Agencies had indicated interest to participate in the event which was earlier billed for Kaduna last year. Eventually, 9 Agencies registered for 15 sports.

Events to be competed for include: Athletics, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting, Squash, Badminton, Boxing, Shooting and Tug of War. Others are Swimming, Golf, Chess, Beach Volleyball, Scrabble and Taekwondo “ The participating agencies include: Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Customs Servive, Immigration, Nigerian Police, EFCC, ROAD SAFETY,NSCDC, Nigerian Airforce and Nigerian Navy

