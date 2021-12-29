News

$5bn gold smuggled out of Nigeria in 7 yrs., says Mines, Steel Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Buhari orders PAGMI to go beyond artisanal, small scale levels

…demands 6 months progress reports

Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Orgar, has disclosed that Nigeria lost $5 billion to illegal smuggling of gold out of the country between 2012 and 2018.

The minister said this Wednesday while leading a delegation to brief President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President in his address charged the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) to move further to the next level by scaling up its operations in order to further ensure probity.

He equally requested the agency, designed to capture actuals from investors in the sector, to submit its progress report in the last six months to his office.

According to Femi Adesina, a Presidential spokesman, Ogar, in his comments said since the validation of the initiative by the President “to  address the structural and institutional  factors such as rural poverty  and lack of alternative livelihood,  and  difficulty in meeting legal and regulatory requirements that  tends to push artisanal gold mining operators deeper into the informal economy,” PAGMI had created the opportunity for formalisation and mainstreaming  of artisanal miners,  giving them the economic opportunity to live.

He said between 2012 and 2018, $5 billion in gold was illegally smuggled out of Nigeria.

Buhari at the briefing said: “The PAGMI Management Team should now develop innovative ways to move PAGMI to the next level to ensure the Nigerian mining story goes beyond artisanal and small-scale mining.”

He said he supported the Steering Committee’s target of aggregating 3-5 tons of gold over the next 12 months saying that would deliver tremendous fiscal and economic benefits to the nation.

He added that the Solid Minerals Development Fund should work with all relevant Government agencies to identify the support and funding needed to deliver on the aggregation target.

“Now that you have successfully delivered a pilot scheme in Kebbi State, it is time to roll out and expand sustainably across other states.  The government is committed to providing all the necessary support required,” he said.

President Buhari urged PAGMI to ensure that the Solid Minerals Development Fund fast-tracked delivery of other directives to support the Presidential Fertilizer Initiatives.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC: Nigeria’s elections now theatres of war

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…seeks punishment for violence perpetrators The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described elections in Nigeria as theatres of war, where bloodshed and mayhem has become a normal occurrence. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made this known yesterday in Abuja at a ‘Roundtable for Electoral Reforms,’ stressed the need for perpetrators of election […]
News Top Stories

31 killed, 14 injured in Ogun, Plateau crash, attacks

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Musa Pam and Adewale Momoh

No fewer than 23 people were killed and 14 sustained in separate incidents in Ogun and Plateau States on Saturday.   In the first incident a gas laden truck, lost control and fell on two vehicles at Orimerunmu area on the Lagos- Ibadan expressway, killing one person.   The crash involving an unregistered Volvo Truck […]
News

Troops rescue 12 hostages from Boko Haram in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Reporter

Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), have rescued 12 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists enclave near Barkalam in Lake Chad. The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Dole said the troops […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica