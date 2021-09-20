News Top Stories

$5bn loan: Buhari piling debts for future generations – Obasanjo

Posted on

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday joined other civil society organizations in raising alarm over Federal Government borrowing. He said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was unnecessarily accumulating debt for future generations.

 

Speaking on the sideline of an event in South Africa, Obasanjo said piling of debt may be a problem for generations to come if left unpaid. He said why borrowing is not a problem what could be a problem is what one is borrowing for and the plan or capability to pay back.

 

The former President added: “If you want to build a commercial house and you  go and borrow money. And you have 50 per cent of your own money and you borrow 50 per cent.

 

“And in five years you will pay the 50 per cent that you borrowed that is the right thing to do. But if you have to go and borrow money for you to be able to feed yourself and your family, that is a stupid thing to do.

 

“So if we are borrowing for recurrent expenditure, it is the height of folly. If we are borrowing for development that can pay itself, of course, that is understandable.

 

Then, in paying itself, how long would it take to pay itself?. “But if you are borrowing and you are accumulating for the next generation and the next generation after them, it is criminal.

 

So, what are you borrowing for? “When I came into government in 1999, we were spending $3.5 billion to service debt and even with that our quantum of debt was not going down.

