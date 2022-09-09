5G: 185m Nigerians restricted from initial rollout

15% population within coverage

In the next few days, Nigeria will experience 5G networks for both voice and data as MTN Nigeria commences official rollout. Already, thecompanysaid it had kicked off an open 5G pilot in the lead-up to its highly anticipated commercial launch. As contained in the National Policy on 5G, the network is expected to be initially rolled out in seven cities. The company stated that it intended to launch the 5G services in Lagos, Abuja, PortHarcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri as it is testing the next-generation network infrastructure. The calculation based on the current Nigerian population indicates that no fewer than 185,056,611 Nigerians would be out of 5G network for some months while only 32,107,000 who live within the coverage cities would enjoy the service. Thecurrentpopulationof Nigeria is 217,163,611, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

Port Harcourt’s population as at 2022 is 3,325,000; Lagos 15,388,000, Ibadan 3,756,000, Abuja is 3,652,000 Kano 4,219,000, Owerri’s population is put at 945,000, while that of Maiduguri is 822,000. An analysis by New Telegraph based on the affordability of the 5G services and devices to use the services may further render some more than 72 per cent, totaling 23,117,040 residents in the coverage cities inability to use the network. Only customers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available, MTN Nigeria has stated. In actual fact, just a meagre of 8,989,960 Nigerians will be able to access the 5G network within at least five months of its deployment in Nigeria. The much awaited technology is expected to be rolled out officially for use in by MTN in few days.

Is was initially supposed to berolledoutbytwocommunication companies licensed for the launching of the technology which was earlier slated for August 24. However, while the subscribers’ expectation was at the peak, the companies could not deliver without prior explanation for their inability to do so, only for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms regulatory body to announce that Mafab Communications, one of the two telecommunication firms that won the 5G spectrum licences in December 2021, has been issued a five-month extension for its roll out.

NCC said Mafab was issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and Numbering Plan, which did not happen until the end of July. Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services. Earlier, the two licensees had been charged to commence the rollout of the new technology on August 24, 2022. The expectation of many Nigerian subscribers have been raised, waiting to key into the new network. As earlier reported, the curiosity to witness the new technology made many mobile users purchase 5G enabled phones in Lagos and other cities to be 5G coverage areas.

They have been expecting the 5G licensees to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022. “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

