Business

5G Acceleration: ‘Telcos need cooperation not competition

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Sensing the slow pace of Fifth Generation (5G) technology in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, industry experts have urged telecommunications companies to collaborate rather than compete in the deployment of the network. It has been predicted by the GSMA that there will be 41 million 5G subscribers in sub- Saharan Africa by 2025 with Nigeria contributing large percentage. By now, telecoms subscribers in Nigeria are expected to have been enjoying the benefit of 5G network. However, less than 0.05 per cent of the total population of the country currently use the network. Since it was launched officially by the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the network is restricted to Lagos State and only available in MTN router. When launching its commercial 5G network in Lagos in September, MTN had promised to launch the network in six other cities including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

The Lagos 5G commercial launch came on the heels of its 5G pilot launch in August as mandated by the telecoms industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Meanwhile, industry experts said for the acceleration of the network, there is need to encourage collaboration and cooperation among telcos, noting that intense competition in African markets, plus the revenue governments hope to realise from selling spectrum licences, dampened any hope for this type of collaboration. “In Nigeria for example, the government is planning to auction four more licences even though only one of the two licences it had issued previously is operational.

“Among telcos, there is a lot of hope and hype in the potential of 5G technology for Africa, but realising this potential will demand more collaboration than competi-tion. It will also need strong policymaking and implementation that will help prevent oligopolies from forming and ensure that consumer protections do not only exist on paper. “Most importantly, this transformation will rely in part on better- managed economies that foster prosperity and greater purchasing power. If people are not living better lives, farming with better tools, or making modern machines, they may never need connectivity beyond voice and SMS calls,” GSM Association has reported. Meanwhile, the association has advised that there is no need to hurry, stating that “a time lag before large-scale 5G deployment could have broad benefits for Africa because it would allow the technology to mature and be fully tested in other markets. It would also allow economies of scale to be realised in 5G equipment and devices, potentially lowering costs for operators and consumers.”

The GSMA report acknowledges that one downside to the phased roll-out of 5G services is that it may limit the opportunities for local operators and other ecosystem players to realise economies of scale from 5G deployment. The report recommended that telcos shelved some of their ambition and work collaboratively to align their 5G strategies through network sharing. “Markets with sufficient scale can better influence the global trajectory of 5G development and are also able to achieve low unit costs of network rollout,” counsels GSMA. A technology expert, Emmanuel Okafo, in a chat with New Telegraph, noted that the acceleration of 5G in Nigeria would be slower due to inability of many Nigerians to afford 5G devices especially the 5G smartphones. According to him, some affordability barriers are simply a result of policy mismatches where governments impose significant tariffs on smartphones. “It is a standard problem throughout Africa where governments’ stated digital inclusion goals clash with the need to fill budget gaps and pervasive rent-seeking in practice,” he stated. He noted that some smartphone producers had noticed this, hence the introduction of ‘easy buy,’ whereby people get the device and pay in bits. He urged the government and the regulatory body to encourage collaboration among the mobile network operators in the deployment of 5G network, while making the policy that will make it affordable for the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brokers rekindle confidence In STACO Insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Insurance brokers have joined several other strategic stakeholders and clients to give their renewed confidence to the capability of the newly revived Staco Insurance Plc to give excellent insurance services in the country. Speaking at the October 2022 edition of the Annual General Meeting of the Lagos Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered […]
Business

2021: Dangote Cement’s commitment to climate change yields dividend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dangote Cement’s commitment to environmental disclosures and sustainability is yielding the desired results with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) raising its rating from C to B- even as it proposes a dividend of ₦20.00 per share in the year ended December 31, 2021. The CDP is an international non-profit organisation based in the United Kingdom which […]
Business

NIPC: 28 firms file for tax holiday

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as beneficiaries hit 37 Twenty-eight firms from different sectors of the economy have filed fresh applications to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for tax holiday. The commission disclosed this in its Q3 Pioneer Incentive Status report just released. A pioneer status incentive grants companies making investments in qualifying industries and products a tax holiday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica