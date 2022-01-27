5G: Addressing flight disruption concerns

The recent cancellation of flights in the U.S. due to 5G installations near airports is raising concerns in Nigeria, even as the country inches close to the deployment of the technology. However, stakeholders believe the country may not run into such a problem with adequate planning and pre-emptive measures put in place before the launch. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Later this year, Nigeria will be joining the rest of the world in telecoms advancement by launching the latest telecommunications technology, the 5G. While preparations for this rollout had commenced in 2019 when the country first carried out a trial of the technology, latest developments from the United States leading to the cancellation of flights over 5G installation risks suggest that the country will have to do more to achieve a flawless and risk-free rollout. Having silenced the conspiracy theorists linking the technology with COVID-19, this new concern – coming from the U.S. especially – is raising fresh fears about the technology, in Nigeria. However, industry experts have said the development in the U.S. was an isolated case that may not occur with 5G deployment in other countries. Most importantly, they said Nigeria must learn from the U.S. experience to perfect its 5G rollout.

The issue

Airlines around the world, last week, adjusted their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to U.S. over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. near American airports could interfere with key safety systems. As a result, Dubai’s Emirates suspended flights to several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Newark and San Francisco, while Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. said they won’t fly their 777 jets to and from U.S. mainland after a warning from Boeing Co. about how the model’s altimeter would be affected. British Airways also cancelled a handful of services to U.S. last week Wednesday and has also made some aircraft substitutions, a spokeswoman for the carrier said. The U.K. airline was using Airbus SE A350 and Boeing 787 jets to operate some flights usually flown by 777s, according to the tracking website FlightRadar24. Singapore Airlines Ltd. also substituted 777s for A350s, the carrier said in a statement. According to Bloomberg, flights operated by 777 and 747-8 were particularly affected after Boeing alerted operators of its two largest jetliners that they might not be able to safely land at American airports where 5G signals are present. The concerns stem from potential interference with sensitive navigation equipment used during landings in poor weather, which a trade association representing major U.S. airlines said could lead to “catastrophic disruptions.”

Temporary solution

Although the situation has been eased and some of the airlines have since resumed flights to U.S., after the operators agreed to suspend the deployment near airports, analysts said the disruption showed poor preparation on the part of U.S. regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay switching on hundreds of 5G cell towers near U.S. airports following last-minute talks with government officials over safety concerns. The companies, which spent over $80 billion in a government auction last year for the rights, didn’t provide details on how long the suspension might last or the size or the zone around airports. The Federal Communications Commission approved the transfer of the frequencies from other uses to the wireless companies last year after concluding there was no threat to aviation safety.

Lesson for Nigeria

While describing the incidence in U.S. as an unfortunate situation that could have been avoided, stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT industry believe that the U.S. experience created an opportunity to learn ahead of its 5G rollout. With the successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum last December, the two operators that won the licences, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications, are expected to deploy 5G later this year. Speaking with our correspondent, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, said what is happening in U.S. had not happened in other countries that have deployed the 5G technology. According to him, there are over 40 countries with full 5G deployment that are not having any problems with the airline industry. “The problem with U.S. is the frequency they are using that is very close to what the airlines use for landing, the power of their antennas, and how the antennas are pointed up instead of downwards. All that need to be corrected in US and as long as Nigeria avoids the same, we should not have any problems,” he said. Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, Mr. Jide Awe, said with proper planning and effective communications with all stakeholders, Nigeria would not have any problem with 5G. He noted that while the rollout of 5G service could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude for certain carriers, what is happening in the United States is a rollout planning issue. “It’s a question of ensuring 5G rollout is done in a safe and effective manner with regard to aviation in terms of installation of 5G cellular antennas, taking airports into consideration. “This can easily be carried out and has already been done safely and effectively in about 40 countries. This is what is affecting flights to U.S. and causing flight cancellations to some U.S. airports, not that 5G is inherently unsafe. “It is incredible that airlines and other aviation industry players in U.S. are just learning about the possible risks and dangers. Poor planning and lack of awareness within the aviation industry lead to uncertainty about disruptions and safety risks from the 5G rollout. This is why stakeholder involvement should be prioritised in telecom and ICT projects and implementations,” Awe said. Reacting to the recent restriction notice issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricting the use of radio altimeters in some locations for the planned deployment of 5G network in CBand spectrum, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said even in Europe where 5G has been rolled out, telecoms operators were allowed to deploy 5G services around airports. “In Nigeria, there has not been any industry position on the perceived interference of 5G network on aviation operations. “Studies are on-going and I do not think it is something that we should worry about in Nigeria, the reason being that mobile devices are built with certain intelligence to protect any form of interference on aviation operations,” Adebayo said.

Last line

While research is still on-going on 5G technology in Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the U.S. incidence should be a cue for the country on what areas to beam the searchlight on. Nigeria cannot afford a trial and error 5G deployment as such would be more catastrophic for the country.

