5G: Airtel emerges lone bidder for 3.5GHz Spectrum

Having met the requirements for the 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction in the 5G network as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM), Airtel Network Limited (Aitel) has emerged the final sole bidder. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced yesterday that by the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, only two companies expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band including Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) and Standard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network).

However, only Airtel paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas, Standard Network sent an email appealing for the deadline to be extended by 12 working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable. Having met all the provision in the IM, Airtel has, therefore, emerged as the sole bidder. Consequently, the Commission said there would be no further bidding and that it will proceed to the Assignment Stage in line with the published Information Memorandum guiding the licensing process.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...