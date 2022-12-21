5G auction has generated $547m for FG, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government generated $547 million from the auctioning of 5G broadband in the Information Technology (IT) sector. He said this yesterday at the inauguration of the National Shared Service Centre, a one-stop-shop for Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to meet with citizens.

The Centre also houses a Cyber security Operations Centre, Network Centre and Call Centre. Commending the digital economy for driving growth, creating employment and generating revenue, the President said the Centre will provide services that are “swift, secure and seamless’’. He noted that the ICT had accelerated the diversification of the economy and Q2 Gross Domestic Product Report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed the extent of growth, with it contributing an unprecedented 18.44 percent to the GDP, close to three times the 6.33 percent contribution of the oil sector in the same quarter.

He said: “As part of our efforts to expand our digital infrastructure, we increased our 4G base stations from 13,823 to 36,751 from August 2019 to date, and this has increased the percentage of 4G coverage across the country from 23 percent to 77.52 percent, also from August 2019 to date. We have also followed this up with the roll-out of 5G services. “It is noteworthy that the digital economy sector has excelledingeneratingrevenuefor the government.

In particular, at the Ministerial Retreat that I chaired from the 18th to 19th of October 2022, our independent analysts judged the digital economy sector to have generated 594 percent of its revenue target from the 2019 baseline. “Thisisverycommendable. As part of these unprecedented achievements, the sector generated over $547 million dollars from the auctioning of the 5G spectrum alone.’’

The President said he was pleased to unveil a number of initiatives that further expressed the government’s commitment to developing a sustainable digital economy. He said: “These initiatives are part of our administration’s efforts to position the digital economy as a key enabler for the diversification of our economy and as a catalyst for the transformation of every sector of our economy. “Recall that I unveiled and launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria on the 28th of November, 2019 and I am very proud of the giant strides and the unprecedented progress that we have made in less than one year since the unveiling.

“To ensure that the digital economy sector remains successful and in order to reduce the burden on citizens, I recently approved the suspension of the proposed excise duty in the telecoms sector, as any initiative that will lead to hardship for the citizens would not be pursued.’’ The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami said there had been 2,255 interventions and programmes in the higher institutions, secondary schools, and some private schools, and the quarterly revenue from ICT rose from N51 billion to N418 billion, while some prominent institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States, had shown interest in researching the pace of growth in the sector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...