5G Auction: NCC releases final Information Memorandum

Following its interaction with the stakeholders, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the adoption and publication of the final version of the Information Memorandum (IM) to guide the upcoming auction of the remaining lots of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) Spectrum for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) services in Nigeria.

The final IM is the modification of the draft one after reviewing the inputs of the stakeholders. Earlier, the Commission had published a daft IM and requested stakeholders to make comments and inputs into the document to enrich its contents. Subsequently, stakeholders’ comments were collated and discussed at a Stakeholder’s Engagement forum hosted by the Commission on November 15, 2022 at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on the same subject.

In a statement on Friday signed by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the Commission said: “All comments have been considered and a final Information Memorandum to guide the upcoming auction is now available on the Commission’s website (www.ncc.gov.ng) with the link: https://www.ncc.gov. ng/media-centre/publicnotices/ 1297-public-noticefinal- im-3-5ghz-spectrumband- 2022.

