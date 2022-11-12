News

5G Auction: NCC to engage stakeholders on auction guidelines

The proposed auction of two lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum for the deployment of 5G services, set to take place in December, is gathering steam as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded arraignments to host an engagement session with stakeholders to discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum that will guide the process. The commission had earlier announced the plan to license additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for the deployment of 5G (fifth generation) Global System of Mobile communication).

In a statement signed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the commission informed that the interactive session with the stakeholders will take place at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9.00am prompt on November 15. “The engagement session will feature comments and submissions made by the different stakeholders on the Draft Information Memorandum.

“The outcome of the submission will be taken into consideration by the commission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction,” it stated. The process for the auction of the proposed lots of frequencies for 5G services commenced on October 21, with the publication of the Draft Information Memorandum on the Commission’s website.

 

Our Reporters

