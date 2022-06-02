News

5G Deployment: FiberOne rebrands, unveils new logo, tagline

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

In preparation for the 5G network scheduled to be deployed in Nigeria by August this year, FiberOne Broadband, one of the largest fiber broadband providers in Nigeria, has unveiled new logo and tagline to rebrand the company. While unveiling the new identity yesterday, the CEO of the company, Lanre Ore, said the new brand with the new logo and tagline ‘a new way of life’ a takes effect as from June 1, 2022.

“The rebrand is to position the company as an entity embracing the growing realities of the internet-enabled world. “The refreshed FiberOne is making life and living easier for Nigerians because we provide a service that connects individuals with the most important elements of life – work, play, family, business, etc.

“In 2017, we started out to provide quality fiber to Nigerians at home and at work. We ensured that our products are truly unlimited and affordable. While we are still providing these, we have realised that our internet is enabling something much bigger and we have represented this through our new visual identity and its credo: a new way of life. Our new visual identity has transited the brand from a provider to an enabler, from a functional internet provider to an enabler of quality life and living.

 

Our Reporters

