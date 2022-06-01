Business

5G Deployment: FiberOne rebrands, unveils new logo, tagline

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

In preparation for the 5G network scheduled to be deployed in Nigeria by August this year, FiberOne Broadband, one of the largest fibre broadband providers in Nigeria, has unveiled a new logo and tagline to rebrand the company.

While unveiling the new identity on Wednesday, the CEO of the company, Lanre Ore, said the new brand with the new logo and tagline ‘a new way of life’ takes effect as of June 1, 2022.

“The rebrand is to position the company as an entity embracing the growing realities of the internet-enabled world. The refreshed FiberOne is making life and living easier for Nigerians because we provide a service that connects individuals with the most important elements of life – work, play, family, business, etc.

“In 2017, we started out to provide quality fibre to Nigerians at home and at work. We ensured that our products are truly unlimited and affordable. While we are still providing these, we have realised that our internet is enabling something much bigger and we have represented this through our new visual identity and its credo: a new way of life. Our new visual identity has transited the brand from a provider to an enabler, from a functional internet provider to an enabler of quality life and living.

“This brand overhaul is coming after five years of providing fibre optic broadband to Nigerian homes and businesses. The company has also adopted a new logo which depicts the infusion of life and living as seen in the letter ‘O’,” he said.

Also speaking on the importance of the rebrand to the customers, the Head, Sales and Marketing, Kenny Joda, said: “The rebrand is coming at a time that Nigerians are expecting more from the internet. The 5G network is expected to launch in Nigeria in August and that comes with higher expectations of speed, less latency and internet efficiency. As a service provider, we have built capacity on all angles to deliver the best quality internet, better customer service and affordable connectivity to our customers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Asian shares strike cautious tone as COVID-19 cases spike

Posted on Author Reporter

…as crude oil prices dip Asian shares started the week in a cautious mood on Monday, as a spike in coronavirus cases across the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was last a shade weaker at 702.57. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) slipped 0.2%, […]
Business

Lender reiterates commitment to rice farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 642,860 smallholder farmers across 35 states of the federation have received support from Unity Bank Plc, under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), to boost food production and attain self-sufficiency in rice production in the country. Disclosing this at the flag-off of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation in Kebbi State on Tuesday, the […]
Business

Nigeria’s Internet penetration rises to 109.2m

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

GROWTH Nigeria has witnessed growth in Internet usage with about five million new users between 2021 and 2022 Internet use in Nigeria has increased to 109.2 million in 2022 from 104.4 million in 2021. This indicated that internet users in Nigeria increased by 4.8 million (4.6 per cent) between 2021 and 2022. The new users […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica