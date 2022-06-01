5G Deployment: FiberOne rebrands, unveils new logo, tagline

In preparation for the 5G network scheduled to be deployed in Nigeria by August this year, FiberOne Broadband, one of the largest fibre broadband providers in Nigeria, has unveiled a new logo and tagline to rebrand the company.

While unveiling the new identity on Wednesday, the CEO of the company, Lanre Ore, said the new brand with the new logo and tagline ‘a new way of life’ takes effect as of June 1, 2022.

“The rebrand is to position the company as an entity embracing the growing realities of the internet-enabled world. The refreshed FiberOne is making life and living easier for Nigerians because we provide a service that connects individuals with the most important elements of life – work, play, family, business, etc.

“In 2017, we started out to provide quality fibre to Nigerians at home and at work. We ensured that our products are truly unlimited and affordable. While we are still providing these, we have realised that our internet is enabling something much bigger and we have represented this through our new visual identity and its credo: a new way of life. Our new visual identity has transited the brand from a provider to an enabler, from a functional internet provider to an enabler of quality life and living.

“This brand overhaul is coming after five years of providing fibre optic broadband to Nigerian homes and businesses. The company has also adopted a new logo which depicts the infusion of life and living as seen in the letter ‘O’,” he said.

Also speaking on the importance of the rebrand to the customers, the Head, Sales and Marketing, Kenny Joda, said: “The rebrand is coming at a time that Nigerians are expecting more from the internet. The 5G network is expected to launch in Nigeria in August and that comes with higher expectations of speed, less latency and internet efficiency. As a service provider, we have built capacity on all angles to deliver the best quality internet, better customer service and affordable connectivity to our customers.”

