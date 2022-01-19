News Top Stories

5G deployment: Panic grips local, int’l airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

U.S carriers mull flight cancellations

The global aviation industry is expected to be put on edge on Wednesday when telecommunication giants, AT&T and Verizon, launch a new 5G service. As countries including Nigeria are on the verge of deploying 5G, panic is said to have gripped the sector, especially the aviation industry. Nigeria’s deployment of 5G over major urban areas of the country will make it become Africa’s biggest network for the spectrum by 2025. This is coming as the Chief Executives of major United States passenger and cargo carriers warned of oncoming ‘catastrophic’ aviation disasters.

The carriers have warned that the new C-Band 5G service, which is slated for launch on Wednesday, might render a large number of wide-body aircraft inoperable, strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas, and cause chaos for US flights. CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and other airlines in a letter seen by New Telegraph, noted: “The vast majority of the travelling and the shipping public will essentially be grounded unless our major hubs are cleared to fly.”

The US highest aviation regulatory body, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), recently issued a warning that possible interference could impair sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters, causing severe delays in low visibility flights. The FAA said: “It will continuetoensurethatthetraveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G.

The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations.” Airlines were debating whether to start cancelling some overseas flights due to the planned deployment of 5G. Aircraft manufacturing firm, Boeing, highlighted that the transportation industry was bracing for possible service disruptions as a result of the proposed limits of certain airports.

‘We are optimistic that we will be able to come up with solutions that safely offset as many schedule implications as feasible by working across businesses and with the government,” the company stated. UPS Airlines, Alaska, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways, and FedEx in a joint statement said: “To put it bluntly, the country’s commerce will come to a halt.” The letter was addressed to Brian Deese, Director of the White House National Economic Council, Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, FAA Administrator, Steve Dickson, and FCC Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenwarce.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Tagged
Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen abduct bride-to-be on wedding day in Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, has been kidnapped some hours before her wedding in Plateau State. The incident occurred in the Bokkos Local Government Area on Monday. The bride-to-be and the groom, Zaphaniah Kosom, had sent out invitation cards for their wedding billed for Monday in the Ngyong community. It was learnt that the lady had […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo urges experts to develop finance model to transform housing sector

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called on financial experts in the country to support government’s efforts by developing an appropriate housing finance model that will significantly transform the housing sector on a large scale.     Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday while receiving on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the Financial […]
News

Lawyer sues FG over OIC membership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Malcom Omirhobo, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, has sued the Federal Government over Nigeria’s membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Omirhobo asked the court to declare the membership illegal and terminate Nigeria’s association with the OIC. He also prayed the court to restrain the Federal Government from funding Nigeria’s membership of the organisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica