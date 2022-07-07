Business

5G-enabled smartphone to reach 69% by 2023

The 5G-enabled smartphones are projected to dominate technology market by 2023 with a 69 per cent to overtake 4G phones. Worldwide, 5G-enabled smartphones only accounted for one per cent of the total smartphone shipments in 2019, and increased to 20 per cent in 2020. While Nigeria is waiting for the deployment of 5G network, the 5G-enabled smartphones have already been shipped into the country. A survey by New Telegraph showed that more than ten brands of 5G-enabled smartphones are already in the Nigerian market with the recent launch of CAMON 19 series by Techno. There are a lot of 5G devices at the moment, some of which were launched in 2021. It was gathered that the cheapest phone that support 5G connection is currently sold above N77,000 in the country.

The number of 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide is forecast to exceed 4.39 billion by 2027, with North East Asia, South East Asia, India, Nepal, and Bhutan having the most subscriptions by region. The fifth generation connectivity is expected to drive the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years, as the newer mobile technology will connect machines and devices with high er data speeds, ultra-low latency and increased availability, among other benefits. By 2023, connected cars are going to form the largest installed base of 5G IoT endpoints worldwide with more than 19 million installed endpoints. Outdoor surveillance cameras and fleet telematics devices are also big parts of the 5G IoT endpoint installed base. In 2021, worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue was expected to reach $19.13 billion.

In 2022, this is set to grow further to $23.25 billion set to be generated globally from 5G network infrastructure. Globally, mobile operators generated total revenue of $1.08 trillion in 2021. Between 2021 and 2025, this amount is expected to increase by approximately $100 billion However, no data yet to show how much is expected from Nigeria in revenue from 5G network infrastructure. While the target revenue from 5G is set, Nigeria is has not set a target revenue to be generated from form the 5G network.

Some officials at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) told New Telegraph that no target revenue has been set yet, saying the operators are in the position to forecast the target revenue. Industry observers are optimistic that the deployment of 5G would boost revenue generation by the telecom sector. Meanwhile, the Chairman of Association of Licensed Telecom-munication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, had said the cost of deploying 5G is higher. In terms of infrastructure deployment to unleash 5G in the country, Adebayo had said that 5G is expected to see a greater number of small cells (low powered base stations that can be mounted on buildings and street furniture) and will require wider deployment of full-fibre broadband infrastructure. To this end, he said the Federal Government, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the NCC have a responsibility to drive awareness on the benefits of the deployment of 5G. According to him, the current permitting and site acquisition regime will not work in the deployment of 5G due to very many stations that would be required and the high cost of permitting and site approvals. The deployment of 5G, he noted, would also require significant investment from mobile operators and other stakeholders.

“We need more investment in the sector,” Adebayo emphasised. “Awareness involves the FG actively participating in regional and global engagements on the deployment of 5G to ensure that we stay abreast of developments and best practice. “Enabling policy and regulatory frameworks dealing with lingering issues such as RoW, arbitrary taxation and protection of critical network infrastructure are also strongly recommended. “Mobile Network Operators (MNOs): Requisite investment participation and partnership with all stakeholders to address concerns,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

