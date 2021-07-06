Business

5G: Expert doubts efficiency over infrastructure deficit

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A Senior Research Analyst at IDC West Africa, Mr. Oluwole Babatope, has described the arrival of 5G technology as something more than a hype following the obvious deficit in infrastructure to propel the top range telecoms facility.

 

Babatope in his column titled, “The Business Case for 5G in Africa,” said the arrival of 5G in Africa had been headlining for a while, promising improved connectivity and communication, driverless cars and so much more.

 

He, however, said on a continent where infrastructure is limited and many areas have no connectivity at all, it does make sense to ask whether 5G is of value here, right now.

 

According to him: “It’s genuinely a value-add as it can solve several consumer and business challenges.

 

“All pre-5G mobile broadband technologies have limitations regarding network capacity, spectral efficiency, latency, and more. On the other hand, 5G is well-position to ameliorate concerns around the inefficiencies of previous mobile broadband generations.”

 

He observed that many connectivity issues were technology agnostic – the challenges not introduced by the technology, but by network coverage, network capacity, and local nuances in technology deployment.

 

“These issues can be dealt with on a case-by-case basis by isolating the root cause, whether in fixed or mobile connectivity deployments. For organisations, eyeing up 5G is not an exercise in expensive futility but rather an intelligent investment into enterprise solutions that allow for the creation of device ecosystems and smart platforms.

 

“Service providers can also leverage 5G to enable business support services like the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), and software-defined wide area networking (SDWAN). “This is the time for service providers to look for gaps in experiences created by 4G limitations thanks to network capacity or latency, for example, and to propose 5G solutions.

 

There are immense benefits interlocked with 5G innovations,” he said. He also noted that one of the first benefits was the obvious improvement in higher broadband speeds, stressing that 5G service providers needed to avoid positioning 5G as simply an ultra-fast broadband technology.

 

“This is because, depending  on several technicalities, 4G networks and WiFi can be configured to deliver ultra-high speeds as well. The value proposition nestled within 5G is the services that can be delivered, the experiences that can be curated, and how the networks can create improvements that extend beyond connectivity.

 

“For the organisation, 5G has the potential to advance their digital initiatives because the technology can drive agility and innovation,” says Babatope.

 

“They can leverage its tools and capabilities to improve customer experiences, transform business processes and redefine business models. It hands enterprises a competitive advantage when it comes to digital transformation, and to embed the foundations of mobility, cloud computing, analytics, and social media,” he added.

 

Babatope said as an innovation accelerator, 5G enabled disruption and drives competitive value

