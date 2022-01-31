5G: FG tasks NCC on network security

…says technology prone to breach

The Federal Government has advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure adequate security measure is put in place before the deployment of 5G in the country. According to the country’s 5G policy recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, this became imperative as the technology will be used to power industries. FG, in the policy document, noted that the 5G networks constitute a significant upgrade on existing technologies and provide enhanced, more beneficial use cases for society as it will support higher capacity connections for consumers and different industries. It, however, pointed out that the new technology would require more security to prevent cyber-attacks on the networks. “5G networks facilitate the transition away from centralized hardware-centric switch- ing to one that is distributed and utilises software-defined digital routing. “As such, more attention is to be given to the design deployment configuration and maintenance of 5G networks to ensure true end-to-end cybersecurity,” the policy stated. “In line with this, NCC is to ensure that 5G network deployment In Nigeria aligns with global best practice in the area of international security. Deployment should also comply with relevant standards like the Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS). “As noted earlier 5G relies on software and cloud infrastructure to ‘virtualize’ network functions. Cloud services will play very critical roles in 5G and both the ‘cloudification’ and virtualization of networks functions will unlock a myriad of new possibilities for managing and securing networks. “A software-defined network is an example of the technologies that can facilitate the creation of tailored virtual environments which enable the application of security controls customized to the data and de- vices used within that context in addition to complying with relevant security standards also ensure compliance with the Nigeria Cloud Computing policy,” government stated. According to the policy, the plan for managing the security risks associated with 5G would include specific roles to be played by NCC under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. NCC was, therefore, mandated to collaborate with relevant agencies to access the risks and identify the core security issues; promote secure and reliable 5G infrastructure by regularly assessing the economic national security and other risks to this infrastructure, including defining and maintaining the relevant core security principles for this infrastructure. The telecoms regulator was also mandated to “monitor the economic national security, and core security principles, which include the best practices in cybersecurity, supply chain ecosystem management and public safety for the nation’s 5G infrastructure and other risks posed by the vulnerabilities and cyber threats to the 5G infrastructure for proactive action; and leverage relevant security reports to address potential and operational risks that may emanate from different aspects of the shotsend 5G network and services.” NCC successfully auctioned the 3.5 GHz spectrum for 5G deployment in December last year, thereby, setting the ball rolling for deployment later this year. The two winners of the spectrum licence, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications are expected to make the payment this February to seal their acquisition of the licence. Meanwhile, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has ruled out the possibility of the 5G technology interfering with flights in Nigeria. Responding to the concerns induced by the recent development in the United States where flights were cancelled due to 5G installations, ALTON said the context in Nigeria is different. “The guard band that exists between the spectrum frequencies allocated by NCC for 5G services and those allocated to aviation industry remains in the region of 400MHz, in line with the guidelines instituted by National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), government agency responsible for sectorial allocation of spectrum and NCC. “This means that there is no greater risk of interference with 5G networks than there is with any of the existing transmissions taking place in the frequencies adjacent to those used by radio-altimeters,” the association declared.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...