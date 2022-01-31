Business

5G: FG tasks NCC on network security

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

…says technology prone to breach

 

The Federal Government has advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure adequate security measure is put in place before the deployment of 5G in the country. According to the country’s 5G policy recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, this became imperative as the technology will be used to power industries. FG, in the policy document, noted that the 5G networks constitute a significant upgrade on existing technologies and provide enhanced, more beneficial use cases for society as it will support higher capacity connections for consumers and different industries. It, however, pointed out that the new technology would require more security to prevent cyber-attacks on the networks. “5G networks facilitate the transition away from centralized hardware-centric switch- ing to one that is distributed and utilises software-defined digital routing. “As such, more attention is to be given to the design deployment configuration and maintenance of 5G networks to ensure true end-to-end cybersecurity,” the policy stated. “In line with this, NCC is to ensure that 5G network deployment In Nigeria aligns with global best practice in the area of international security. Deployment should also comply with relevant standards like the Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS). “As noted earlier 5G relies on software and cloud infrastructure to ‘virtualize’ network functions. Cloud services will play very critical roles in 5G and both the ‘cloudification’ and virtualization of networks functions will unlock a myriad of new possibilities for managing and securing networks. “A software-defined network is an example of the technologies that can facilitate the creation of tailored virtual environments which enable the application of security controls customized to the data and de- vices used within that context in addition to complying with relevant security standards also ensure compliance with the Nigeria Cloud Computing policy,” government stated. According to the policy, the plan for managing the security risks associated with 5G would include specific roles to be played by NCC under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. NCC was, therefore, mandated to collaborate with relevant agencies to access the risks and identify the core security issues; promote secure and reliable 5G infrastructure by regularly assessing the economic national security and other risks to this infrastructure, including defining and maintaining the relevant core security principles for this infrastructure. The telecoms regulator was also mandated to “monitor the economic national security, and core security principles, which include the best practices in cybersecurity, supply chain ecosystem management and public safety for the nation’s 5G infrastructure and other risks posed by the vulnerabilities and cyber threats to the 5G infrastructure for proactive action; and leverage relevant security reports to address potential and operational risks that may emanate from different aspects of the shotsend 5G network and services.” NCC successfully auctioned the 3.5 GHz spectrum for 5G deployment in December last year, thereby, setting the ball rolling for deployment later this year. The two winners of the spectrum licence, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications are expected to make the payment this February to seal their acquisition of the licence. Meanwhile, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has ruled out the possibility of the 5G technology interfering with flights in Nigeria. Responding to the concerns induced by the recent development in the United States where flights were cancelled due to 5G installations, ALTON said the context in Nigeria is different. “The guard band that exists between the spectrum frequencies allocated by NCC for 5G services and those allocated to aviation industry remains in the region of 400MHz, in line with the guidelines instituted by National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), government agency responsible for sectorial allocation of spectrum and NCC. “This means that there is no greater risk of interference with 5G networks than there is with any of the existing transmissions taking place in the frequencies adjacent to those used by radio-altimeters,” the association declared.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ericsson launches intelligent automation platform

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Ericsson has launched its Intelligent Automation Platform, a service management and orchestration product that enables any mobile network to be intelligently automated. Building on existing offerings, including cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core and the Cloud RAN portfolio, the company is adding the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform and a suite of rApps as a natural next step […]
Business

FG, Stanchart hold talks on funding rail projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government is in talks with Standard Chartered Plc on arranging funding for two rail projects expected to cost as much as $14.4 billion, replacing earlier plans to source the loans from Chinese banks, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi has said. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the London- based lender are discussing financing for the […]
Business

Oil prices steady amid signs of demand coming back after coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was “over”, though he later said his comments had been taken out of context. Jangled nerves were also soothed to some degree after U.S. President Donald Trump later […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica