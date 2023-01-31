5G: Fintech operators charged to maximise digital tech potentialbeyond

Business

Financial technology operators in Nigeria have been charged to maximise the potential of digital technology to create additional values. The CEO of Payle, a fintech firm, Mr. Dada Eromosile, said there were other values beyond sending and receiving money, which the fintech operators could add to their service, especially with the rollout of 5G technology in the country. According to him, processing payment is just the starting point for what digital technology can do, saying there are other services that will aid the nation’s economy if harnesses properly.

He emphasised on the roles of fintechs in national economic growth, saying the fintech operators must think outside the box for the sector to make more impact on the economic growth and sustain its contribution to the national economy. “We must create add-on values for individuals and businesses to maximize the potentials of digital technology potentialbeyond sending and receiving money,” he noted. He said fintechs, apart from processing payment, could add e-commerce and international transfer to the services the render to their customers. However, he identified lack of trust from potential customers, partners, and government officials, fragmented payments across the continent, and non-availability of local talent, especially for technical roles, as part of the main challenges faced at the initial stage of establishing most valuable startup.

“Other fintech challenges include high-risk, customers threaten their financial stability; fintech providers often lack of sustainable revenue base, their services are usually free or negligible. “Most fintechs as new businesses are not deemed trustworthy enough, not have been in operation long Abujaenough to determine their survivability during a recession, financial crises or unexpected loan defaults.

In addition, as internet access is not universal, fintechs may not find a ready market. “Yet my love for using my knowledge and network to solve problems for people, including those they are unaware of, helped us to persist and provide the payment infrastructure that supports businesses in Africa and global businesses seeking to expand into Africa,” he said. According to him, strategic collaborations and partnerships between all relevant domestic and foreign stakeholders are critical to helping emerging economies leveraging digital transformation for inclusive and sustainable development. He said payment problems could not be solved by an individual’s effort but requires collaboration of many stakeholders.

He further urged the regulatory body to drive collaboration toward informed and effective regulation with relevant stakeholders such as Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy, CBN, NITDA and NOTAP. “Constant collaboration would establish information sharing and boost stakeholders’ involvement. The regulatory agency should consistently engage with the ITU on fintech standardisation efforts for replication at the National level. “Collaborate and partner with Academia and Research Institutions and Start-ups to drive constant and intensive research in the field of Emerging Technologies such as FinTech. This partnership would also foster sensitisation and educational reform of Nigerian school curriculums to include ICT and digital skills for retool and reskill of Nigerians for this new era of emerging technology,” he noted.

 

