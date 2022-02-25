5G licence: NCC confirms payment of $547m by MTN, Mafab

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed payment for the 3.5GHz spectrum won by MTN and Mafab Communications. According to the Commission, the two operators paid $273.6 million each, amounting to $547.2 million. The Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, confirmed the payment status yesterday, just as the deadline set for the two winners of the spectrum auction elapsed. As part of the auction process in the Information Memorandum (IM), MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications Ltd and Airtel Networks Ltd submitted bids with an initial bid deposit (IBD) of $19.74 million, representing 10 per cent of the Reserve Price of the 3.5GHz Spectrum by the close of the Bid submission date of November 29, 2021.

Following the successful auction on December 13, 2021, and the emergence of MTN and Ma-fab as winners, they were required to pay the balance of the bid amount of $253.86 million on or before February 24. However, aside from the $273.6 million payment, MTN paid an additional $15.9 million, being the bidding sum is offered at the assignment state of the spectrum auction, making it clinch its preferred Lot 1 (3500-3600 Megahertz-MHz) in the 3.5Ghz spectrum; while, Mafab Communications, which bided lower at the assignment stage, consequentially settled with Lot 2 (3700-3800Mhz) at no extra cost. Danbatta said: “I wish to officially announce that NCC has received and confirmed payments from MTN and Mafab for their acquisition of one slot of 100Mhz each in the 3.5Ghz spectrum auction, which was successfully conducted by the Commission on December 13, 2021. They both met the deadline of February 24, 2022 as set by the commission.”

