5G: Low 4G adoption casts doubts on new technology

●Telcos yet to recoup investments, says GSMA

Despite a successful trial conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2019, the race for 5G deployment may be far from beginning for telecommunications operators in Nigeria. According to the global body of mobile network operators, GSMA, telcos in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa are still struggling to get more people on the preceding 4G networks in order to recoup their investments.

5G is the next generation of mobile standards and promises to deliver an improved end-user experience by offering new applications and services through gigabit speeds, and significantly improved performance and reliability.

In comparison with 4G, 5G offers 10Gbits/s download speed while 4G allows 1Gbits/s speed. As of June 2020, 5G was commercially available from 87 operators in 39 markets worldwide, while another 84 operators had announced plans to launch commercial 5G services.

However, GSMA in its Mobile Economy 2020 report noted that the near-term focus for network operators in Africa was still 4G. It added that 4G adoption in the region was currently at 12 per cent and more than half of available capacity remains unused, meaning that much of the LTE investment return is yet to be had.

“Mass adoption of the 5G technology is not imminent in the region. With significant unused 4G capacity and 4G adoption still relatively low on average, the focus for operators in the near term will be on increasing 4G uptake. This will involve strategies to make 4G devices more affordable and the provision of relevant digital content to drive demand for enhanced connectivity,” GSMA stated.

While attributing the high cost of smartphones to the low 4G adoption, GSMA noted that although smartphone penetration in the region has reached 50 per cent, most were running on legacy 2G and 3G speeds. Although Nigeria, Gabon, Kenya, and Uganda have conducted trials of the new technology, South Africa was the first and only country to have launched commercial 5G in the region.

GSMA said even with South Africa’s commercial deployment, “there will be just under 30 million mobile 5G connections in sub-Saharan Africa, equivalent to almost 3 per cent of total mobile connections by 2025.”

It added that 4G was sufficient to meet current levels of demand and most internet use cases in the region, while the cost of 5G devices will remain prohibitive for most consumers for the foreseeable future.

Going by the timelines recently released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there will not be a commercial rollout of 5G in the country until 2023, even if the operators are ready today. According to the commission, processes leading to commercial rollout of 5G will commence from Q2’21, with spectrum allocation. This would be followed by 5G spectrum auction, which is scheduled to take place in Q4’21.

The commission added that 5G Spectrum Assignment would take place Q1’22, while the commercialisation of 5G spectrum is scheduled for Q4’22. Meanwhile, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) had in a 2018 report warned that investment in the next-generation network, 5G, woukd come with lots of risks and uncertainties for the operators. The global telecommunications body noted that while investment in 5G is capital intensive, its commercial gain remains uncertain.

Besides, the union observed that deploying 5G would widen the existing gap between the urban and rural areas as it would not be commercially viable to deploy such service in less populated areas. “Despite the potential benefits, there is concern that 5G is premature and notes of caution are being sounded. There is scepticism about the commercial case given the high levels of investment needed to deploy 5G networks,” ITU said in the report.

The report titled: ‘Setting the Scene for 5G: Opportunities & Challenges’ estimates the cost to deploy a small cell-ready 5G network – assuming fibre backhaul is commercially feasible – can range from $6.8 million for a small city to $55.5 million for a large, dense city. “A viable case for investment in 5G can be made for densely populated urban areas – always the most commercially attractive regions for operators. More challenging will be a commercial argument for investing in 5G networks outside such areas, especially in the early years of 5G deployment.

As a result, rural and suburban areas are less likely to enjoy 5G investment, and this will potentially widen the digital divide” it stated. Highlighting some of the economic benefits of 5G, ITU noted that reports had estimated that 5G would underwrite $12.3 trillion of global economic output by 2035, with the greatest growth in sales activity coming from manufacturing because of an anticipated increase in spending on 5G equipment.

This is followed by sales growth in the ICT sector driven by higher expenditure on communications services. Investment in the value chain is expected to generate a further $3.5 trillion in output and provide support for 22 million jobs by 2035.

