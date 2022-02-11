News Top Stories

5G: MTN, Mafab pay $507.8m licence fee

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Well ahead of the February 24 date fixed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the two operators that won the 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G deployment last December have made payment. New Telegraph gathered that MTN made the payment late January, while Mafabpaidearlythismonth.

After the successful auction, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had disclosed that while the winning bid price for the auction was $273,600,000 for each lot of 100 MHz, the provisional winners were expected to pay the winning bid price, less the Intentionto- Bid Deposit, by February 24, 2022.

The two operators, including the third bidder,Airtel, had paid the sum of $19.7 million, which is 10 per cent of the reserve price of $197.4 million fixed by the telecoms regulator. The two operators, therefore, paid the sum of $253.9 million each as a balance fee of the licence. Although the NCC has not officially announced the payment, sources close to the deals confirmed that the payments have been made to the Commission.

The NCC is expected to make the official announcement on February 25, after its deadline. After a successful mock auction on December 10, 2021, the NCC carried out the main auction on December 13, 2021, with MTN, Mafab and Airtel as the three companies bidding for the two slots of the licences available. The Ascending Clock System of Auction is adopted by the NCC, where the auction manager increases the bidding price at every bidding round, allowing the law of demand and supply.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Tagged
Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police brutality: We’ll do justice to cases before us – Plateau panel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Musa Pam Jos The judicial panel of inquiry constituted by Governor Simon Lalong to investigate complaints of police brutality and extra- judicial killings in Plateau State has pledged to do justice to all those that would appear before it.   Chairman of the panel and retired judge of the Plateau State High Court,  Justice Philomena […]
News

Osinbajo disowns Ikoyi collapsed building’s land, threatens legal action

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned the land upon which the recently collapsed 21-storey building was erected in Ikoyi, Lagos. Responding to a report associating ownership of the land to him, the Vice President, in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday described the publication by SaharaReporters as sponsored falsehood. According to him, the […]
News

Ebonyi: Anger as Nkalagu community bemoans recurring attacks

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

There is anger in Nkalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following attack and destruction of livelihood of the people by suspected thugs in the area. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Nkalagu located on Abakaliki/ Enugu Expressway is one of the most popular communities in Ebonyi State and even the South-East. It is where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica