5G: MTN, Mafab pay $507.8m licence fee

Well ahead of the February 24 date fixed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the two operators that won the 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G deployment last December have made payment. New Telegraph gathered that MTN made the payment late January, while Mafabpaidearlythismonth.

After the successful auction, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had disclosed that while the winning bid price for the auction was $273,600,000 for each lot of 100 MHz, the provisional winners were expected to pay the winning bid price, less the Intentionto- Bid Deposit, by February 24, 2022.

The two operators, including the third bidder,Airtel, had paid the sum of $19.7 million, which is 10 per cent of the reserve price of $197.4 million fixed by the telecoms regulator. The two operators, therefore, paid the sum of $253.9 million each as a balance fee of the licence. Although the NCC has not officially announced the payment, sources close to the deals confirmed that the payments have been made to the Commission.

The NCC is expected to make the official announcement on February 25, after its deadline. After a successful mock auction on December 10, 2021, the NCC carried out the main auction on December 13, 2021, with MTN, Mafab and Airtel as the three companies bidding for the two slots of the licences available. The Ascending Clock System of Auction is adopted by the NCC, where the auction manager increases the bidding price at every bidding round, allowing the law of demand and supply.

