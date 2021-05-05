Business

5G: NCC, NigComSat begin process for early deployment

Posted on

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the early deployment of the 5th Generation Network (5G) across the country.
Signing the documents on Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said Nigeria can’t be left behind when several countries are already expanding their technologies through the 5G network.
Akande noted that synergizing with NigComSat, an indigenous satellite company will help in harnessing the contagious quantum of Spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for the early deployment of 5G.
He disclosed that 5G network has already been deployed in United States of America, South Korea, United Kingdom, China, South Africa, Kenya and many more countries.
Early in her speech, Managing Director of NigComSat, Ms. Abimbola Alale, while appreciating stakeholders involved in processes perfecting the MoU, said Nigerian telecommunications will enjoy robust growth now.

Our Reporters

