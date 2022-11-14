5G: ‘Nigeria’s erratic power supply, poor Internet pose challenges’

With the berth of 5G technology in Nigeria, there is hope that development of other emerging technologies would be hastened.

Apart from contributing to the socio-economic growth of the country, industry players said the 5G network would inspire the government and stakeholders to fast track to deployment and development of other emerging technologies in Nigeria.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the Managing Director/ Chief Technology Officer, Datamellon, Wale Adedeji, 5G is highly needed to push other technologies including Internet of Things and Artificial intelligence, which are being used in other nations.

Adedeji, who listed challenges developers were grappling with in the business to include erratic power supply and poor affordability of internet services, said Nigeria had the potential for the adoption of the emerging technologies if those challenges could be addressed.

He said: “We need power, we need a finite internet and at the same time we need to train our people. There is a shortage of developers all over the world now, it’s a segment we can key into just to generate loads of jobs for our teeming youths, majority of those who are jobless out there.

“With the kind of interest from various entities and stakeholders in the industry, and with the birth of 5G in the country, adoption of other emerging technologies should be in the pipeline to have much more presence in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the cloud service system in the country, Adedeji said: “The cloud service ecosystem is beyond what we are even thinking about here, anybody that is starting any start-up now, where you are going to start it has to be the cloud because you do not have to go and buy the server, you just consume what you need and pay for what you need and just pay for that. So the adoption is fast accelerating and all the censor stories are out of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, had restated the Commission’s commitment to the deployment and adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), utilisation of value of Big Data, Blockchain, Robotics and Virtual Reality, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Telemedicine, among others, to stimulate greater contribution of the sector to the economy.

According to him, 5G is expected to facilitate the localisation of several emerging technologies, facilitate innovative use cases, spur significant socio-economic growth and private sector led creation of jobs. He stated that NCC would not relent in the promotion of latest and emerging technologies to energise business and the sector in Nigeria for the benefit of the country and its citizens.

Dambatta said when deployed fully, the emerging technologies including 5G would transform the way people live and work as well as increasing efficiency in other sectors of the economy. In the 5G network plan document, the Federal Government had informed that 5G technology will support the development of new applications, which will connect devices and allow innovative applications and business models due to its software virtualisation abilities.

According to FG, 5G is expected to enhance applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, Advanced Communication Systems, Cloud, 3D Printing, Mixed Reality, Simulation/Imaging and Gamification.

These applications, the documents said, will impact and create new improvements in areas such as manufacturing, transportation, public services, health and social works, agriculture, energy, logistics, media and entertainment, education, information and communication, urban infrastructure, sports, consumer experience, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...