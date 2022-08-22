News Top Stories

5G roll-out suffers hitches as August 24 date not feasible

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The August 24, 2022 earlier scheduled for the rollout of the Fifth Generation (5G) network is no more attainable, New Telegraph has confirmed. This is due to the inability of Mafab Communications, one of the two companies that won the 5G spectrum licences in December 2021 for the rollout the network to receive unified operational licence (USAL).

 

The company has been issued a five-month extension for its roll-out by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This was confirmed to New Telegraph by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka. Muoka said Mafab was issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and Numbering Plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

 

Earlier, the two licensees had been charged to commence the rollout of the new technology on August 24, 2022. The expectation of many Nigerian subscribers have been raised, waiting to key into the new network. As earlier reported by New Telegraph, the number of mobile users, who have purchased 5G enabled phones, has  kept increasing as gathered from the retail shops at Computer Village and other shops visited by our correspondent.

 

They have been expecting the 5G licencees to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022. He said: “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide. “I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

 

“The goal remains to launch before the fivemonth extension period  and we will be sharing more information in the near future,” Chairman Mafab Communications Limited, Dr. Mushabu Bashir, said in a press statement issued by the 5G licencee.” The 5G will offer Nigerians higher data speed, improved reliability and availability.

 

The benefits are far reaching as the service will enable Nigerians to achieve more with broadband and increase the nation’s broadband penetration, quality of service and capabilities. Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

 

Muoka said though the MTN had already got its unified operational licence (USAL) upgraded, it is not sure whether the company will commence the rollout of the 5G network on August 24 as earlier scheduled and announced by the NCC. Up till the time of writing this story,

 

MTN has not issued any official statement on its stand on the rollout of the network. Meanwhile, it is expected that the company may commence the roll out in September as it had earlier stated that it would rollout the network in the last quarter of 2022 which starts from September, this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senator Abiru empowers 1,250 market women with N62.5m grants

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The residents of Epe defied torrential rains yesterday to welcome their federal lawmaker, Tokunbo Abiru, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the commissioning of projects facilitated by Abiru. Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a 960 capacity mini-stadium, which include; Football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms and […]
News Top Stories

Oil Marketers: N550 Jet A1 price not sustainable

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Major oil marketers, under the aegis of the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), have said the rise in the price of aviation fuel is beyond their control, adding that it has to do with global market reaction to the Russia- Ukraine war, forex scarcity, inflation and logistics, among others. In a statement, the Chairman, […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: S’South adopts unity list, endorses candidates for NWC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South South geo-political zone have adopted a unity list for the National Convention. The list as signed by the stakeholders has former APC Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom (National Vice Chairman S/S); Dr. Betty Edu (National Women Leader) and Dr Felix Morka (National Publicity Secretary). The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica