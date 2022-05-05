‘5G service’ll be available in Nigeria by Dec’

Telecommunications consumers’ expectation has continued to be high as Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) promised availability of 5G service in Nigeria by December this year. NCC has pledged to work toward deployment of 5G services in Nigeria by the fourth quarter of this year. Usman Aliyu, Head, Spectrum Administration, NCC, disclosed this while speaking on 5G deployment at a capacity building workshop organised for ICT journalist by the Commission in Abuja.

He said cleaning of the bands was on-going with the migration of the FSS users from 3.4-3.8 GHz spectrum following the ratification of the use of Nigerian Communications Satellite by the National Frequency Management Council. When deployed, he said a lot of services would be enhanced with resultant effect on the economic growth of the nation in the areas of education, health, financial services and improvement on the quality of service. With the successful auction of the 5G spectrum last year, Aliyu said Nigeria became the first country in Africa to successfully conduct a full 5G spectrum auction without the services of a consultant and first software auction to be conducted since 2001. ‘‘5G auction committee was constituted, Information Memorandum was developed, consultation on Memorandum carried out, key stakeholders responded, corrections were made on IM before auction.

“Five options were made and two were made available. Hopefully, by Q4 this year, we should have 5G services in the country. The current status involves inflation and increase in exchange rate that affects cost of services; quality and adequate power supply, relocating of services, guard band provision, coordination with neighbouring countries,’’ he said. Reacting to the promise, telecoms consumers, who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed optimism over the deployment, charging the regulatory agency to ensure the service is available as promised. Olatunde Erinle, an IT expert, said the deployment of 5G service would help to grow the economy of the country, adding that those who work within information technology would also grow their businesses. “Having 5G in Nigeria is a good development, which some other countries have been using.

However, how sure are we that we are going to have it this year,” Khalid Ayodele said. Emmanuel Akpan, CEO of Skilbilt, a web designing firm, commended NCC for the auctioning of the 5G spectrum, saying the citizens are waiting impatiently for its rollout. He, however, doubted the capability of the country to deploy the service, citing insufficient infrastructure as possible impediment.

