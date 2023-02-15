News

5G subscriptions in Nigeria hit 60,000 in 5 months

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The number of 5G subscribers in Nigeria has reached 60,000 within the five months of its rollout in the country. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta. The 5G network is limited to some few areas currently in Lagos State. Danbatta said the Federal Government’s approval to the Commission to license Space X’s Starlink to operate in Nigeria was essentially to bridge the problem of digital access gaps in the country.

He stated this while speaking in a panel discussion at the second day of a two-day Digital Economy Regional Conference started on Tuesday, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. At the panel session focused on the issue of infrastructure deployment, service affordability and infrastructure funding, Danbatta said the objective of fasgovernment in a digital economy such as Nigeria is to stimulate robust telecom infrastructure build that guarantees universal access and universal service to all the citizens. The EVC, speaking alongside other panelists representing Niger Republic, Guinea Bissau and Main One, said while efforts have been made to deploy fibre optic cables cross the country over the past years, there were perennial challenges, which can easily be leapfrogged with Starlink’s satellite services to ensure that more Nigerians are connected more quickly. Danbatta said there were currently about 3.7 billion unconnected population in the world with 1.3 million of this residing in Africa while Nigeria’s Internet subscriptions stand at 153 million with many more Nigerians requiring connectivity to actively play in the current global economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Diaspora And It’s Negative Influence On Our Democracy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

We yearned and prayed passionately for democratic leadership for decades. It was not easy for a nation as famous and naturally endowed like Nigeria to face the enslavement of dictatorship for the years it was imposed on us by our Military. At last, democracy reincarnated in Nigeria in 1999. Good enough, for over two decades […]
News

…Okowa describes death as great loss to creative industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with Anyiam-Osigwe family and Nigeria’s creative industry over the passing of veteran movie maker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Okowa’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika,in Asaba The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the African Movie Academy Awards […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: Nigeria underperforming at world stage

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the dwindling influence and diplomatic prowess of Nigeria in global affairs in recent years. Obasanjo, who ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State in 1976- 1979 and later returned as a democratically elected President in 1999-2007, said contrary to the expectations of the world on the bright prospects […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica