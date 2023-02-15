5G subscriptions in Nigeria hit 60,000 in 5 months

The number of 5G subscribers in Nigeria has reached 60,000 within the five months of its rollout in the country. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta. The 5G network is limited to some few areas currently in Lagos State. Danbatta said the Federal Government’s approval to the Commission to license Space X’s Starlink to operate in Nigeria was essentially to bridge the problem of digital access gaps in the country.

He stated this while speaking in a panel discussion at the second day of a two-day Digital Economy Regional Conference started on Tuesday, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. At the panel session focused on the issue of infrastructure deployment, service affordability and infrastructure funding, Danbatta said the objective of fasgovernment in a digital economy such as Nigeria is to stimulate robust telecom infrastructure build that guarantees universal access and universal service to all the citizens. The EVC, speaking alongside other panelists representing Niger Republic, Guinea Bissau and Main One, said while efforts have been made to deploy fibre optic cables cross the country over the past years, there were perennial challenges, which can easily be leapfrogged with Starlink’s satellite services to ensure that more Nigerians are connected more quickly. Danbatta said there were currently about 3.7 billion unconnected population in the world with 1.3 million of this residing in Africa while Nigeria’s Internet subscriptions stand at 153 million with many more Nigerians requiring connectivity to actively play in the current global economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...