5G: Successful telcos to compete for 150m Internet subscribers

The three 5G licensed telecoms operators in Nigeria are set to enter into competition for over 150 million internet subscribers. Currently, the number of active telephone lines in Nigeria have increased to 210 million representing 110 per cent teledensity while the Internet subscribers have also increased to 150 million.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, had revealed that broadband penetration had equally expanded to 45 per cent with over 80 million broadband subscriptions in the country. It is expected that the deployment of 5G network would aid the expansion of broadband to about 80 per cent by 2025. With the licensing of another telecoms operator, Airtel Network Limited (Aitel), it is expected that the deployment of 5G network would be accelerated while the development expands penetration.

At least, it is expected that by the end of first quarter of 2023, a great number of states and cities would have been covered by the 5G network. Industry analysts said at least about one third of the entire country should enjoy 5G network in the first quarter of 2023 but stated that this may not be feasible without deploying the required infrastructures to push the technology. When it perfects its licence conditions and becomes fully licensed, industry watchers said there would be competition among Airtel, MTN and Mafab Communication Ltd which had earlier been given the license to deploy 5G network in Nigeria.

The competition among the telcos, according to them, should be healthy to accelerate penetration across the country. Airtel had emerged the sole bidder in the second auction of two additional slots in the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for the deployment 5G network. Out of two companies – Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) and Standard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network) – that expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band, only Airtel was able to met all the provision in the Information Memorandum (IM) before the deadline, by the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The telco paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas, Standard Network sent an email appeal for the deadline to be extended by twelve (12) working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable. Consequently, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said there would be no further bidding and that it will proceed to the Assignment Stage in line with the published Information Memorandum guiding the licensing process. Experts believe that the expected healthy competitions among the operators will spur the spread of 5G network in Nigeria. While MTN has commended the rollout of the network in a very few areas only in Lagos State, Mafab is expected to commence this month. Aitel is equally expected to join by rolling out the network as soon as it gets its full license.

As earlier reported by New Telegraph, more than 185 million Nigerians are initially restricted from accessing 5G network due to inability of MTN to roll out the technology in the major states. As contained in the National Policy on 5G, the network is expected to be initially rolled out in seven cities. The company stated that it intended to launch the 5G services in Lagos, Abuja, PortHarcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

However, it restricted the network to only Lagos State and even to some few areas in the State. By calculation, less than 15 per cent of the population within the coverage area are to access the network as the network is currently being rolled out in very few areas. Observation by New Telegraph based on the affordability of the 5G services and devices to use the services may further render some more than 72 per cent residents in the coverage city inability to use the network.

Only subscribers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available, MTN Nigeria has stated. In actual fact, just a meagre of 8,989,960 Nigerians will be able to access the 5G network within at least five months of its deployment in Nigeria. Meanwhile, sensing the slow pace of the 5G technology in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, industry experts have urged the telecommunications companies to collaborate rather than compete in the deployment of the network. According to them, for the acceleration of the network, there is need to encourage collaboration and cooperation among telcos, noting that intense competition in African markets, plus the revenue governments hope to realise from selling spectrum licenses, dampens any hopes for this type of collaboration.

“In Nigeria for example, the government has auctioned one more license even though only one of the two licenses it had issued previously is operational. “Among telcos, there is a lot of hope and hype in the potential of 5G technology for Africa, but realising this potential will demand more collaboration than competition. It will also need strong policymaking and implementation that will help prevent oligopolies from forming and ensure that consumer protections do not only exist on paper. Most importantly, this transformation will rely in part on better-managed economies that foster prosperity and greater purchasing power.

If people are not living better lives, farming with better tools, or making modern machines, they may never need connectivity beyond voice and SMS calls,” GSM Association has reported. Meanwhile, the association had advised that there is no need to hurry, stating that “a time lag before large-scale 5G deployment could have broad benefits for Africa because it “would allow the technology to mature and be fully tested in other markets. It would also allow economies of scale to be realised in 5G equipment and devices, potentially lowering costs for operators and consumers.”

