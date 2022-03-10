5G’ll revolutionise Nigeria’s creative industry, says Danbatta

The current efforts of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to facilitate deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) technology will further catalyse the innovativeness and creativity of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and raise its productivity and contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to new levels.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said. Danbatta stated this in a keynote address delivered at the Nollywood Economic Outlook (NEO 2022) organised in Lagos recently and well-attended by Nollywood personalities and other critical stakeholders in the creative industry.

The organisers of the NEO 2022 forum also presented the Award of “Best Agency in Government Sustainable and Development Agenda” to the Commission for its role in facilitating digital connectivity to fasttrack Nigeria’s economic growth as well as accelerate attainment of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in Nigeria. Speaking on the theme: “Leveraging 5G Technology for the Advancement of Creative Industry,” Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Grace Ojougboh, said 5G technology would disrupt the media business models in the creative industry just as he emphasised that need for practitioners in the creative industry to leverage the power of 5G technology to expand the frontiers of the industry for the next phase of its growth. “5G will revolutionise how content is produced, distributed, and consumed, unlocking existing technologies for wider audiences and enabling a new wave of applications.

“It will also enable broadcasters to transmit footage back to their base within a short period, thus creating more coverage opportunities,” Danbatta said. He explained that 5G technology networks would transform businesses leading to higher productivity improvements via a real-time flow of information. “Consequently, this will permit the optimisation of business functions and creation of new value chains for customers through advances in Internet- based web technology and search engines. This is expected to lead to the development and pervasiveness of Over-the-top (OTT) services,” he said.

Danbatta further stated that running a 5G network, over-thetop (OTT) platforms and applications will also offer video content over the internet as against the traditional cable or satellite television. This, he said, was because technologies enabled by 5G would utilise novel and innovative channels to enhance the experience of viewers.

