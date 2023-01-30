$.5m Airline Ticket Scam: Canada Police arrest Nigerian, declare another wanted

The police in Peel Region, Southern Ontario, Canada have arrested a 32-year-old man of Nigerian descent, Adebowale Adiatu; while an arrest warrant has been issued for his compatriot, Gbemisola Akinrinade, 44. They were alleged to have fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets valued in excess of $500,000. Adiatu is from Vaughan, while Akinrinade, female, is of Brampton. According to investigators, between June and December 2021, the suspects claimed they were working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom and accessed a secure online booking portal of a major European airline. “It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially,” the Police said in a statement. Majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were mainly to Africa, according to the Police.
