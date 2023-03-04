.5m Litres Aviation Fuel Storage and Dispensing Facility commissioned in Ibadan

Success Nwogu 500,000 Litres Aviation Fuel Storage and Dispensing Facility located within the Ibadan Airport, Alakia, in Oyo State were commissioned yesterday. Speaking at the event, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde explained that the completion and commissioning of the aviation fuel tank project were the fulfillment of the promises he made to the people of the state. Rivers State governor, Nysom Wike while speaking advocated the inclusion of zoning of the office of the president for equity and fairness. He said: “Let me on behalf of my entourage thank you for giving us this opportunity to commission this important project. “I am not surprised with the performance of Seyi Makinde. “He can only belong to the G-5 standing on their feet. It is those who are afraid and have nothing to offer that cannot stand firm and be bold and take a decision and say that. “We must put things right, it doesn’t matter who is involved. “Your governor has shown he has the capacity. He has shown he is a man you can depend on. He has shown that he is a man that will not tolerate complete slavery.” “I’m happy that is one of those who are making history by making sure that power shifts to the South. “I have told people that those who fight for change, those who fight for revolution may not be the direct beneficiaries of that fight.” “But today history has shown that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the South it will go to the North. “When it finishes from the North it will go to the South. It doesn’t have to be in the constitution before it can be implemented. “I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materialised. “Seyi is doing quite a lot of things. Somebody has said here that you (Makinde) are humble, your own humility is infectious but you are very dangerous. “He is very humble. He doesn’t talk like us but he is very dangerous. Somebody who is not talking when you see him in action, you will say, “Is this Seyi really.”

