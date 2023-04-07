5th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari holds April 10

Organisers of the annual Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari are set for the fifth edition of the event, which is slated to hold on Easter Monday, April 10, as part of activities marking the celebration of this year’s Easter festivity. According to a release by the organisers, the one-day safari promises to be adventurous and fun filled safari, with a lot of savoury offers awaiting hikers and mountaineers bold enough to partake in this yearly tour that has opened up Ekiti rich natural offerings to the world.
Related Articles
Tourism signals strong start to 2022, with new uncertainties ahead
Based on the latest available data, global international tourist arrivals more than doubled (+130%) in January 2022 compared to 2021 – the 18 million more visitors recorded worldwide in the first month of this year equals the total increase for the whole of 2021. While these figures confirm the positive trend already underway last year, […]
6 emerging trends for the future of travel
After a travel-challenged 2020, the future of travel is looking brighter. We can now see the light as travel begins to open up in the wake of the vaccine. Many travellers are eagerly awaiting the chance to travel again. But there are some notable differences in how they’ll travel compared to prior years. Travel industry […]
HATMAN international conference for Oct 25
Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), an umbrella body for professional tourism operators in Nigeria, has announced its 16th international conference and annual general meeting, which is billed to hold between October 25 and 28 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. According to the National Executive Secretary of the body, Edwin C. […]