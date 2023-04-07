5th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari holds April 10

Organisers of the annual Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari are set for the fifth edition of the event, which is slated to hold on Easter Monday, April 10, as part of activities marking the celebration of this year’s Easter festivity. According to a release by the organisers, the one-day safari promises to be adventurous and fun filled safari, with a lot of savoury offers awaiting hikers and mountaineers bold enough to partake in this yearly tour that has opened up Ekiti rich natural offerings to the world.

