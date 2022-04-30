5th NTTS 2022: Stakeholders highlight impediments to AfCFTA success

It was another momentous week for the tourism and transport sectors of the Nigerian economic when the fifth edition of the National Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 2022 was held at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) between April 25 and 26 A prelude to the annual summit was the Host City Walk for Tourism in the Federal Capital Territory with operators and stakeholders from across the two sectors walking through selected streets in the city to create awareness about the event and attract attention to the importance of the two sectors.

Organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) led by its national President, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, with collaboration from the federal ministries of Transportation and Aviation as well as other government agencies, parastatals and departments, it attracted multidimensional participants from across the country and the two key sectors as well as allied businesses.

The summit’s theme was; African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Strengthening Connectivity, Effect and Partnership, which took it root from last year’s theme; Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Leveraging the Africa Con-tinental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), showing clearly the organisers’ bias for focusing on the importance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement signed on by virtually all the 55 countries of Africa as a new platform for the promotion of free move and trade within the continent.

All colourful, exhilarating and engaging, the first day started with a formal opening ceremony that featured a number of goodwill messages from the different sections of the two sectors with heads of some of the parastatals, agencies and departments taking to the podium one after the other to eulogy the platform, the organisers, the benefits of the summit and also raised some germane issues that require attention and further engagement by the stakeholders in order to forge a workable symmetry between transport and tourism Odusanwo in his welcome remarks dwell extensively on the importance of the platform and the agenda that it seeks to entrench, which basically is the relationship between the two key sectors and how best to explore the value chain in a more strategic manner for the development and growth of the Nigerian economy.

On the choice of the theme, Odusanwo said that: ‘‘The choice of the theme similar to last year was deliberate with the intent to deepen understanding of the AfCFTA regime by both government and the organised private sector to achieve increased participation in the trade liberalisation and tariff waiver contents of the AfCFTA regime as enunciated by its progenitors.

‘‘AfCFTA is a regional economic interest group for the African continental bloc. Like all regional economic blocs, it is made up of countries within specific geographical boundary which choose to cooperate with each other toward the goal of securing regional economic growth. AfCFTA is aimed at liberalising the African continent from the socio-economic bondage it found itself with low technological development, low trade facilitations among African nations and the scourge of poverty, disease and unemployment bedeviling the continent.

‘‘AfCFTA is meant to increase bilateral trade agreements and liberalisation of trade between two or more countries for ease of doing business in the African continent. ‘‘At ITPN, we are interested in Nigeria as a key player, to be a greater beneficiary of AfCFTA. ‘‘It is therefore the wish of ITPN, as organisers of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, that Nigeria and indeed the Nigerian people maximally benefit from the AfCFTA regime in all facets of human endeavours to achieve the socio-economic, industrialisation as well as technological breakthrough that we all yearned for, with tourism and transportation as critical areas of focus.’’

On the general focus of this year’s summit, the ITPN president said: ‘‘Tourism Transport Summit for 2022 seeks to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the economy of the continent via a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons and to deepen the economic integration of the African continent in accordance with the Pan – African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, which AfCFTA promises to deliver.

‘‘For this year, it is coming with a much wider dimension and broader perspective x-ray deeply the two sectors within the context of the African continent and the prospects of AfCFTA on the travel, tourism and hospitality value chains with a major positive fallout of the development leading to a rise in the demand for hospitality services throughout the continent as people travel across national borders to seek business and economic opportunities that Africa’s new status of AfCFTA regime will throw up.’’

Besides, Odusanwo also drew attention to the various activities outlined for the summit as he said that: ‘‘With the two-day activities consisting of Host City Walk; Tourism Transport Summit; Exhibition; B2B, and G2B sessions; Tourism Transport Fellowship inductions and The Gala Night.

‘‘The event as a whole, offers a unique opportunity for policy makers, regulators, entrepreneurs, key players in both the tourism and transport sectors of the economy, investors, numerous esteemed customers and the general public to engage in an all-participatory discourse aimed at charting the desired synergy, collaboration and connective inter-play between the two sectors for maximum economic benefits of the country.’’

The summit was thereafter declared opened by the absentee Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji LaiMohammed, who supervises the tourism sector and was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku. What followed after on the day and into the second day were stimulating, insightful, revealing and engaging discussions of various aspects of the two sectors during the technical sessions where about eight papers were presented by different speakers, with panel of experts from across board dissecting the papers presented and proffering solutions to issues raised as to the relationship between tourism and transportation and how best Nigeria can key into the implementation of AfCFTA.

The sub-themes of the papers presented included: CEO’s Business Roundtable: Intra-Africa Trade Opportunities for Private Business; Af- CFTA Regime Efficiency: How Effective Collaboration of Relevant Gatekeepers Can Make a Difference; Building an efficient Intra-African Transportation System: The Way Forward on African Transportation and Tourism through AfCFTA Regime; National Skill Qualification, Panacea to Mobilisation of Labour across the African Union; Empower Youth, Empower Africa: Employment Opportunities for Africans in Tourism, Hospitality and Transportation; One-Africa Round Table: Creating Economic Transformation for Africa via Collaborative Efforts; Africa’s Tourism: A Global Destination for World Investment; and Media round-table: the role of media and digital communication in tourism and transportation.

While the technical sessions and panel discussions held at the main auditorium, the expo session witnessed frenzied activities with the over 30 exhibitors engaging the attention of the delegates and trade visitors with their various products and services showpiece. This was spiced with entertaining display of some kinds with Atunda Entertainment, a part of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, which set up a mini resort at one end of the foyer, was a sight to behold, attracting huge traffic as a result of the entertainment offered by Atunda Entertainment and the culinary treats it also offered. The two days gathering ended on a high and celebratory note, with award gala on the night of the second day. It was well attended by different dignitaries from both the public and private sector. The occasion also witnessed the investiture of new members into the fold of ITPN.

