Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government.

The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in front of her house around 5:40 a.m., the development which brought the total number of killings recorded in the local government to five in the last three weeks in spite of the claimed relocation of the Commissioner of Police to the area.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Fagbemi, who was hit with a machete while washing plates, let out a loud cry which attracted her husband’s attention. On getting to the front of the house, the husband met his wife in a pool of blood while the assailants had escaped.

The woman, who was subsequently rushed to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead afterwards.

In the last three weeks, those that have been killed mysteriously in the local government area included: Barakat Bello, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, Grace Oshiagwu and Azeezat Shomuyiwa.

Reacting on the latest incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP. Gbenga Fadeyi, said the police were on the trail of the assailants, assuring the people of Oyo State that “efforts are being intensified to arrest those behind the killings in Akinyele Local Government Area”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car. Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of […]
Metro & Crime

Court re-opens Jabi Lake Mall, orders published apology from centre

Posted on Author Reporter

Caleb Onwe, Abuja   A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court Tuesday re-opened the shutdown Jabi Lake Mall after 10 days and also ordered the management of the Mall to publish an unreserved apology to government in national dailies, for hosting a concert of controversial Lagos-based artist, Naira Marley. The Mall was shut down last […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: