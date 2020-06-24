5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government.

The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in front of her house around 5:40 a.m., the development which brought the total number of killings recorded in the local government to five in the last three weeks in spite of the claimed relocation of the Commissioner of Police to the area.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Fagbemi, who was hit with a machete while washing plates, let out a loud cry which attracted her husband’s attention. On getting to the front of the house, the husband met his wife in a pool of blood while the assailants had escaped.

The woman, who was subsequently rushed to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead afterwards.

In the last three weeks, those that have been killed mysteriously in the local government area included: Barakat Bello, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, Grace Oshiagwu and Azeezat Shomuyiwa.

Reacting on the latest incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP. Gbenga Fadeyi, said the police were on the trail of the assailants, assuring the people of Oyo State that “efforts are being intensified to arrest those behind the killings in Akinyele Local Government Area”.

Like this: Like Loading...