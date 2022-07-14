5th Wave: ‘There will not likely be shutdown again over COVID-19’

Over 10% of Nigerians have had two jabs

Against the background of the outbreak of COVID-19 fifth wave, experts have allayed fears of possible lockdown to control the spread of infection. However, irrespective of the worry experts including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have affirmed that COVID-19 has come to stay. Currently, over 10 per cent of Nigerians have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and over 28 million people in the country have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore based on the above figure, there are still many who are unvaccinated in the country.

Amongst these unvaccinated there are those who have non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which caused 29 per cent deaths according to WHO in 2018. Similarly, the world body stated that 11 per cent of these deaths were due to cardiovascular diseases (CDVs) like hypertension. Amongst these persons with NCDs those that are 55 years and older are most likely to fall ill if unvaccinated. However, the WHO has made it clear that vaccination is still your best bet for protection against being hospitalised or dying. As COVID-19 spreads, it is by breathing when in close contact and vaccination doesn’t stop us from breathing or moving closer to each other, then we shouldn’t expect that COVID-19 infection/spread will stop after vaccination.

So, the WHO said Nigerians are advised to get fully vaccinated, keep to prevention protocols, using facemask, practicing hand Hygiene, among others and if you have a mild illness including fever or flu, test for COVID-19 in addition to malaria or typhoid. In a related development, data from ‘Our World in Data,’ a Sustainable Development Goals Tracker shows that 66.8 per cent of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 12.16 billion doses have been administered globally. The statistics further shows that 4.32 million vaccines are now administered each day while only 19.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

