6 abducted Islamiyya children dead, 5 in critical condition – Bandits

Eightyninedaysafterthe abduction of 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Children SchoolfromTeginatown in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits have called to inform parents that six children have diedandanotherfiveincritical condition. Thisnewsfromthebandits followed the death of two children last Thursday. Confirming thisreport, the Headteacherof theIslamiyya, Alhassan Garba Abubakar said the bandits called him and warned that if the new ransom of Eighteen million (N18 million) is not paid early they fear that another five children who are in critical condition may also die.

He said the condition of the children as painted to him by the bandits who contacted him was pathetic and very alarming. According to him, “we had lost four children before and now they (bandits) have called to tell us of the death of two children, a 6 year old boy and a 10 year old girl. And they warned that five others may also die because they are in critical conditions.

They called me and broke the news of thedeaths, theyurgedmeto make haste for the release of the children. “With the death of two of the children plus the earlier four who died, six of our children are now gone even though we the parents have paid N50 million earlier, we pray that this time around God will touch their hearts to release our children. “AsIamtalkingtoyou, this sad news has further moved us, the parents and school authorities have begun the quest for money to pay the ransom. We have started raising money for another ransom to the bandits.” The Head Teacher further stated that when the Bandits contacted him, they said the ransom had been reducedfrom the earlierN20 million requested to N18 million including the 6 motorcycles.

