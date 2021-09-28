6 dead as gunmen, suspected cultists storm Anambra communities

At exactly 7.30 pm on Sunday night, Nnobi Community in Idemil South Local Government Area of Anambra State was visited by the dreaded unknown gunmen, killing three persons and burning down a Hilux truck belong to the state Commissioner for Basic Education.

Her son, Dr Nelson Omenugha escaped death by a whisker as the gunmen fired indiscriminately, causing stampede in the area. It was also gathered that policemen that came to battle the gunmen were also attacked though it is not clear if they were part of the casualties of the attack.

Also, three persons were killed by suspected cultists at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area. One of the victims was beheaded by the suspected cultists and it is not clear at the time of this report if any of them has been apprehended

While the police command is still investigating the incident, the Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the attack by gunmen at Nnobi in a release made available to reporters in Awka.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Tony Olofu has detailed Police Crack Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police on-the-spot assessment to the scene of were yet to be identified gunmen, who violently attacked unsuspecting members of the public at about 7:40pm on 26/09/2021 along afor, nnobi market.”

The team is to identify and apprehend the hoodlums and bring them to book. Preliminary investigations reveals that at the above mentioned time and date, the attackers using a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a shuttle bus, shot and attacked the unsuspecting public on transit along Afor Nnobi Market.

