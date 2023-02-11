Arts & Entertainments

6 Delightful things to do for your lover on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and most times, it’s not usually that easy deciding what to do for the love of your life, especially if you’re on a budget. Also, you’ll agree that getting the usual boxers, shirts, cakes and chocolate have become all too predictable. You need to spice things up this February 14 and do something a bit outof- the-box. It’s not a surprise if he can tell already what you’re going to give bbecause it’s the season of love and we love to share. Here is a list of six things you can get for your lover

Breakfast in bed

Waking up to delicious and sweet-smelling food right next to you! Who wouldn’t love that? That’s definitely a major key to kicking off Valentine’s Day with a bang.

Dinner for two

Now this doesn’t mean that one person will slave in the kitchen while the other is somewhere else with legs crossed. You both should cook up your favourite meals together. Playing games and engaging in little talks while at it will not only make this really special but also romantic, don’t you think? You could even go the chef mode and come up with a three-course meal that include delicious appetiser (preferably some American honey flavoured vanilla and chocolate cake), a main course and some American honey flavoured icecream for dessert.

Post the photos on Instagram and pepper them on Snap chat too. Your friends will wish they were you. No doubt.

Movie or game night

out Why not stay home to play video games or watch scary movies that will get you all excited with goose bumps all over you. That’s a smart, free pass to getting cuddles all night long while munching on sweet treats like popcorn, drinks or chewing down good food.

Picnic

Dining out on Valentine’s Day might be very expensive and uncomfortable with noisy and peeping crowd spoiling the fun. Picnic is a more spontaneous, intimate and romantic of doing it depending on what you and your lover decide to put on your to-do list.

Go Skating

Why not think out of the box and go carting? A little competition never hurt anyone. If everything else fails then Netflix could come to your rescue. Just chill and enjoy a glass of American honey with love for the night. Too many possibilities in one bottle if you know what to do.

Phone gift/play station

Every woman desires a man who will go the extra length to get her the latest smart phone. For instance, a perfect surprise Valentine gift for your woman should get the reigning iphones (iphone12- 15Promax) or Samsung fold. For happening guys, gifting them a play station 5, will surely make their Valentine celebration a delight.

 

