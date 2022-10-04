Education

6 indigent students get firm’s scholarship lifeline in Lagos communities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

No fewer than six indigent but brilliant students in Ibeju-Lekki communities in Lagos have been offered scholarships by Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram. The gesture is part of the Lagos Free Zone’s corporate social responsibility (CRS) initiative and strategy to strengthen community relations, as well as to promote education development of children in its host communities.

 

Under the scholarship, each of the beneficiaries received a cheque of N100,000, which was presented to them at a ceremony attended by leaders and members of the communities which was held at the company’s Corporate Headquarters located at the Zone.

 

The six students, who were selected from the six host communities of Idotun, Magbon Segun, Okunraye, Ilekuru, Oke Segun, and Itoki, are Oladunjoye Zainab Abimbola (HND Chemical Engineering); Lawal Halimat Titilope (BA French Language); Akanni Lateefat Damilola (BA, History & International Studies); Adebayo Ridwan Abiola (HND Agriculture); Alogba Wasiu Ibironke (B.Sc. Mathematics); and Ogundipe Rukayat Omobolanle (B.Sc. Computer Science Education).

 

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, stated that the scholarship is part of the company’s commitment to contribute its quota towards the education and economic development of the communities through human capital development.

 

He explained that the company chose to support the academic aspirations of the young indigent students in line with its desire to entrench a lasting legacy of impact positively on the communities.

 

“As a company, we believe education remains a strong legacy we can bequeath to the people. We realise that many students in the host communities have had cause to drop out of school due to financial challenges. We also believe that this should not be the case, given its dire implication for the overall development of the people and communities.

 

Hence, we will continue to sponsor such programmes so that the society, including our host communities, can grow and for future leaders to emerge,” Rathi said. While congratulating the beneficiaries, he urged them to continue to work hard at their studies and strive to achieve excellence, even as he noted that their future is guaranteed if they continue on that path.

 

Similarly, the General Manager Sustainability, Lagos Free Zone, Vishal Shah, stressed further that the company had, over the years, supported the host communities through numerous initiatives, including Tolaram Science Challenge, in which exemplary students from schools within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state compete to win ultimate prizes yearly. This was

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Proprietor urges govt to invest in education

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Proprietor of Glorious Bequest International College, Lagos, Rev. Wilson Akupghe has called on the government to invest in education, saying the value and standard of education in the country in recent years has fallen drastically.   Akupghe, who made the call during graduation of the school, counseled the students to equip themselves because the […]
Education

VC: No financial crisis in EKSU

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has denied the allegation of financial mismanagement alleged by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution.   The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university had paid a total of N203,206,812.62 to the State Internal Revenue Service out […]
Education

NUC, stakeholders move to rejig varsity curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Curriculum to focus on skills, entrepreneurship – FG   REVIEW As the nation’s higher education system grapples with the challenge of graduates’ unemployability, the National Universities Commission (NUC), leading other critical stakeholders, is set rejig the university curriculum to be relevant and responsive to current realities    NUC: We need to re-engineer curriculum for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica