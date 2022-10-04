6 indigent students get firm’s scholarship lifeline in Lagos communities

No fewer than six indigent but brilliant students in Ibeju-Lekki communities in Lagos have been offered scholarships by Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram. The gesture is part of the Lagos Free Zone’s corporate social responsibility (CRS) initiative and strategy to strengthen community relations, as well as to promote education development of children in its host communities.

Under the scholarship, each of the beneficiaries received a cheque of N100,000, which was presented to them at a ceremony attended by leaders and members of the communities which was held at the company’s Corporate Headquarters located at the Zone.

The six students, who were selected from the six host communities of Idotun, Magbon Segun, Okunraye, Ilekuru, Oke Segun, and Itoki, are Oladunjoye Zainab Abimbola (HND Chemical Engineering); Lawal Halimat Titilope (BA French Language); Akanni Lateefat Damilola (BA, History & International Studies); Adebayo Ridwan Abiola (HND Agriculture); Alogba Wasiu Ibironke (B.Sc. Mathematics); and Ogundipe Rukayat Omobolanle (B.Sc. Computer Science Education).

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, stated that the scholarship is part of the company’s commitment to contribute its quota towards the education and economic development of the communities through human capital development.

He explained that the company chose to support the academic aspirations of the young indigent students in line with its desire to entrench a lasting legacy of impact positively on the communities.

“As a company, we believe education remains a strong legacy we can bequeath to the people. We realise that many students in the host communities have had cause to drop out of school due to financial challenges. We also believe that this should not be the case, given its dire implication for the overall development of the people and communities.

Hence, we will continue to sponsor such programmes so that the society, including our host communities, can grow and for future leaders to emerge,” Rathi said. While congratulating the beneficiaries, he urged them to continue to work hard at their studies and strive to achieve excellence, even as he noted that their future is guaranteed if they continue on that path.

Similarly, the General Manager Sustainability, Lagos Free Zone, Vishal Shah, stressed further that the company had, over the years, supported the host communities through numerous initiatives, including Tolaram Science Challenge, in which exemplary students from schools within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state compete to win ultimate prizes yearly. This was

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...