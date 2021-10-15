6 killed, 3 hospitalised in Ebonyi auto crash

At least, six persons have reportedly died and three others, hospitalised in an auto crash that occurred on Afikpo/Okigwe highway in Oso Edda, community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State The accident, our Correspondent gathered, involved a MACK truck conveying chippings from Amasiri community, in Afikpo North LGA of the state and a Sienna bus carrying passengers from Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. Aresidentof thearea, Sunday Ugbor, told our CorrespondentthattheMACKtruckcollided with the Sienna bus on a bend at the Ihere Stream, in the area.

“It is true and as I speak withyounow, sixpersonsdied on the spot, and about three persons are just being moved to the hospital. “Itisaveryfatalaccident. It involvedaSiennabuscarrying passengers from Okigwe in Imo State and a MACK truck conveying chippings from the Afikpo North LGA side. “The twovehiclescollidedonabend at the Ihere Stream and six of the passengers died instantly. Threepersonsarebeingtaken to the hospital now,” he said

