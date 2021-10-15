Metro & Crime

6 killed, 3 hospitalised in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on

At least, six persons have reportedly died and three others, hospitalised in an auto crash that occurred on Afikpo/Okigwe highway in Oso Edda, community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State The accident, our Correspondent gathered, involved a MACK truck conveying chippings from Amasiri community, in Afikpo North LGA of the state and a Sienna bus carrying passengers from Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. Aresidentof thearea, Sunday Ugbor, told our CorrespondentthattheMACKtruckcollided with the Sienna bus on a bend at the Ihere Stream, in the area.

“It is true and as I speak withyounow, sixpersonsdied on the spot, and about three persons are just being moved to the hospital. “Itisaveryfatalaccident. It involvedaSiennabuscarrying passengers from Okigwe in Imo State and a MACK truck conveying chippings from the Afikpo North LGA side. “The twovehiclescollidedonabend at the Ihere Stream and six of the passengers died instantly. Threepersonsarebeingtaken to the hospital now,” he said

Our Reporters

