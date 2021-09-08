Metro & Crime

6 Lagos returnees die of gastroenteritis in Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has confirmed the death of six people who recently returned from Lagos State to the state of gastroenteritis.

 

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, who stated this, noted that five of the victims were from Sanyinna town in Tambuwal, while one was from Muza village of Yabo Local Government Area in the state.

 

“The Sokoto State Ministry of Health received report of the return of six dead bodies’ indigenes of Sanyinna town in Tambuwal Local Government, who were residents of Ojota area of Lagos State on September 5, 2021.

 

“The deceased do earn their living in Lagos by scavenging the refuse dump sites. All of them started having diarrhoea    and vomiting before eventually all died. The remains of the deceased were brought into the state and have been since buried according to Islamic provision,”

 

Dr. Inname said. The affected persons were suspected to have contracted the disease in Lagos where they were doing waste to wealth activities in Olusosun refuse dump site. It was learnt that the victims boarded a bus from Lagos to Sanyinna with one dead body, believed to have died from the disease.

 

However, five more persons who also had symptoms of diarrhoea, with vomiting accompanied the dead; they were all admitted at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Sanyinna and fortunately, four of the victims got better and were discharged. The remaining persons are responding to treatment and having good chance of survival too.

